Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Police identify man killed in Burtonsville two-vehicle collision

SUV struck by vehicle traveling east in westbound lanes of Sandy Spring Road

By Ginny Bixby
August 7, 2025 5:32 p.m.
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

Montgomery County police have identified a 30-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday that occurred on Sandy Spring Road near McKnew Road in Burtonsville, police said Thursday in a statement.

Jazz Andrew Taylor of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene after police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a report of two-vehicle collision shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

According to police, for reasons still unknown, a gray 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Sandy Spring Road when it struck a red 2007 Honda CR-V driven by Taylor, which was traveling west in the road’s westbound lanes.

The driver of the gray Honda was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not identify the driver in the release.

- Advertisement -

Officers located Taylor inside of the red Honda. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, according to the release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 240-773-6620.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers' Poll

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA