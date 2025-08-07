Police identify man killed in Burtonsville two-vehicle collision

Montgomery County police have identified a 30-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday that occurred on Sandy Spring Road near McKnew Road in Burtonsville, police said Thursday in a statement.

Jazz Andrew Taylor of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene after police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a report of two-vehicle collision shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

According to police, for reasons still unknown, a gray 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Sandy Spring Road when it struck a red 2007 Honda CR-V driven by Taylor, which was traveling west in the road’s westbound lanes.

The driver of the gray Honda was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not identify the driver in the release.

Officers located Taylor inside of the red Honda. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, according to the release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 240-773-6620.