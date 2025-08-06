‘There’s a tender spot there’: Raskin and Boebert’s across-the-aisle friendship

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-Dist. 8) rang in the new year with an unlikely guest to his Takoma Park home: Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. Despite their political differences, the two have nurtured a friendship since the spring of 2023, with Boebert saying, “there’s a tender spot there.” [The Baltimore Sun]

Third Hill Brewing Co. is attempting to buy the building it’s in at 8216 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring by inviting supporters to join a founders club. Depending on the level of financial backing, club members can enjoy such perks as free pours and merchandise. [Source of the Spring]

From local rivalries to title-defending seasons to private school face-offs, here are 10 games worth watching on fall Friday nights. [Sports Illustrated]

Cloudy, high of 80 degrees

In case you missed it:

Catherine Hoggle to be held without bond in second indictment on murder of missing children

Dolan Uyghur restaurant aims for mid-August opening in downtown Rockville

‘Devastating’: County assists Silver Spring families displaced by Purple Line construction flooding