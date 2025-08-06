Taylor: MCPS “integrity and honesty gap” needs to be addressed  

Following Monday’s release of a report that found significant deficiencies with background screening for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) employees, Superintendent Thomas Taylor said Tuesday there’s an “integrity and an honesty gap that needs to be closed” among MCPS staff and that the district will be investigating why the screening issue wasn’t addressed earlier.

“I don’t think that we’re done uncovering who knew what and when, and I think that that’s going to be an important part of this process,” Taylor told Bethesda Today on Tuesday during a phone interview.

Taylor was referring to a report released Monday by the Montgomery Office of the Inspector General that revealed nearly 13,000 MCPS employees had outdated criminal history checks, and almost 5,000 individuals who may have unsupervised access to students haven’t undergone a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. Also, some contractors and volunteers with unsupervised access to students began work prior to the completion of criminal history checks, according to the report.

“The fact remains that thousands of individuals with unsupervised access to MCPS schools and students have not had a criminal history check in more than five years and thousands more have not completed a CPS check,” the report said. “In the end, only one entity is tasked with and has accepted the responsibility for obtaining these background checks to safeguard employees and students, and that is MCPS.”

- Advertisement -

In response to the report, MCPS released an action plan to address the background screening deficiencies and sent communications to families to reassure them that their children are safe.

In a statement responding to the report, Taylor criticized what he described as the “lack of rigor” in the review by the inspector general’s office, but also noted the findings have been the “deepest disappointment of my early tenure.” Taylor has served as superintendent since July 2024 and has implemented several changes since assuming the role, including hiring some new senior leadership staff while retaining others.

“Even though we’ve made some changes to some of the management, I don’t think that that is everything,” Taylor told Bethesda Today. “There’s more to this than just senior management. It’s my responsibility, and I take that responsibility very seriously, that we create system structures and processes for everybody to do their best work and for them to be held accountable to doing their best work.”

Some of the background screening issues date back to at least 2019, when the MCPS office in charge of screening employees, contractors and volunteers began using the FBI’s Record of Arrest and Prosecutions Back (Rap Back) program. The program, which the district switched to in lieu of re-fingerprinting employees, continuously monitors employees’ criminal history and alerts MCPS to changes.

In November, MCPS reported to the inspector general’s office that there were almost 12,700 employees who weren’t enrolled in the Rap Back program, meaning they haven’t undergone a criminal history check since at least 2019, according to the report. More than 25,800 people work for MCPS, according to the MCPS website.

“We were told that MCPS management had been aware of the extensive backlog for over a year prior to our review but determined it would be cost prohibitive to acquire the resources necessary to immediately take action to enroll all employees into Rap Back,” the report said.

The report said that on Dec. 2, 2024, Inspector General Megan Limarzi wrote to Taylor to “ensure he was aware of the issue and encourage him to take whatever immediate steps were warranted to safeguard students.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) said the report was “shocking” and called on the county school board, Taylor and other county partners to take responsibility for the “systemic failures” and “lack of oversight.”

“It is hard to understand why this issue was not raised during [fiscal year 2026] operating budget discussions in order to ensure needed funding for clearing this backlog (which could take years, per the report),” the MCCPTA statement said.

- Advertisement -

County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large) said in a statement Monday they were deeply alarmed by the report, saying it “reveals a culture of siloed work.” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement he asked the Department of Health and Human Services to work with MCPS to develop a timeline to process background check backlogs.

The council will hold oversight hearings beginning Sept. 26 with the school board, Taylor and other “responsible parties” regarding the report, the statement said.

Taylor: Staff didn’t adequately address, communicate issues

Taylor told Bethesda Today that MCPS staff reported in December to “members of his team” the Rap Back backlog was being addressed, but he was “not sure” staff adequately communicated with urgency where the district stood on solving it. Addressing the report’s claim that MCPS said it would be cost prohibitive to eliminate the backlog, Taylor also said he didn’t think the issue required a budget solution once he learned about it because he was told it was being addressed.

“I don’t think that we should ever use money as an excuse for addressing safety concerns — that really needed to be something that was prioritized,” Taylor said. “And I’m not sure how that narrative came about, honestly.”

When asked if he was concerned that the screening deficiencies would have continued without the release of the report, Taylor said MCPS should have had a better handle on the problem but it was “helpful to have a little external pressure from a partner who does want to see systems work.”

“Candidly, I can’t be in every office every day, observing every function of the school system,” Taylor said. “I have to rely on other people in the organization to not only do their job but do their job with a high level of fidelity and veracity. And this is a great example of that just not happening and so that’s when my role does kick in, and it becomes my responsibility to then be the measure of accountability that follows up on that.”

He noted he has made several new hires for top leadership positions at MCPS, pointing specifically to the hiring of outsider Kaylan Connally as chief talent management officer.

“We have a lot of areas of the school system that need continuous improvement, and human resources is one of them, and I’m excited that we have new leadership in that space,” Taylor said. “I’m not surprised that some things have fallen through the cracks in the shuffle, but I’m incredibly disappointed that the things that should be fundamental and should be basics were not prioritized and put at the top.”

Taylor began reshaping the leadership structure in the district’s central office in November 2024. Connally, who was the chief talent officer for The School District of Philadelphia, was hired for a new post among eight new leadership positions appointed in February. Of those eight, five were filled with people new to the school district. Her job encompasses the responsibilities formerly handled by April Key, who had been chief of human resources and development since April 2023, according to MCPS. Key is now serving as the coordinator of the Emory Grove infants and toddlers program, according to the MCPS directory.

Taylor kept on Peter Moran, who served as chief of schools in the Office of School Support and Improvement, to serve as chief school leadership officer and Niki Hazel, who previously worked as the associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional programs, as the chief academic officer. Hazel replaced Peggy Pugh, who retired at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Taylor also promoted Adnan Mamoon, who was appointed in August 2024 to serve as the deputy chief of facilities management, to serve as the district’s chief operations officer. Dana Edwards previously served as the district’s chief operations officer.

Taylor also kept on several other employees in senior leadership positions, including three associate superintendents that oversee certain areas within the district, and Christopher Cram, who was appointed to serve as the deputy chief of staff in the Department of Communications after serving as the director of the communications department.

Taylor said some of the communications issues related to the background screening were related to the district having “a handful of people who don’t want to share bad news.”

When asked whether he thought his new hires would solve that problem with reluctancy and what accountability measures for staff would be implemented, Taylor said the district was far from finished with addressing the issue. It would help to have new staff members in leadership positions that are “clear on the expectations,” he said.

Taylor said staff wants to see the district be successful, but it gets easier for accountability to decrease when “processes fall by the wayside” and irregularities go unchecked.

“I have that concern that we need to be more vigilant about accountability in terms of performance and that we need to be a little bit clearer about how we send up red flags when there’s help that’s needed to be performed, especially on long-standing projects like this,” Taylor said. “This is not new, and so how there was so little progress on a project from 2019 to today? I mean, that’s incredibly frustrating.”

Going forward

Taylor said MCPS would need to provide updates periodically on progress addressing the deficiencies with background screening, noting the inspector general office’s report raises serious concerns about how the district operates.

When asked if he was concerned that the screening deficiencies would have continued without the release of the report, Taylor said MCPS should have had a better handle on the problem but it was “helpful to have a little external pressure from a partner who does want to see systems work.”

He noted it’s likely the background screening deficiencies won’t be the only issue that the district needs to correct.

“I think that when we discover things, we move pretty quickly and that we move in force, assuming that everybody is telling the truth and conducting their work with honesty, and that they are making headway on the projects that they’re working on,” Taylor said. “It’s of course disappointing and frustrating when we find out that that’s not happening.”