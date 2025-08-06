Man dies in two-vehicle, head-on collision in Burtonsville

A man is dead after the Honda CR-V he was driving was involved Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Burtonsville, according to a statement from Montgomery County police and a social media post from a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) official.

This morning(8/6 @332am) @mcfrs was dispatched to 4500 Sandy Spring Rd(Burtonsville) for a collision with entrapment. Crews located two vehicles in a head on collision/both drivers trapped. Unfortunately, 1 adult M pronounced on scene.1 adult M transported/trauma to area hospital pic.twitter.com/hmAjNALha0 — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) August 6, 2025

Police and MCFRS crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. for the collision between the red 2007 Honda CR-V and gray 2024 Honda CR-V on Sandy Spring Road near McKnew Road, according to statements from police and MCFRS.

MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos said Wednesday in a social media post that when county fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene, they encountered two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision.

Both drivers were trapped, Pazos said.

According to police, first responders administered “lifesaving efforts” to the man driving the red Honda. However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the gray Honda was transported by fire and rescue crews to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collision occurred near several churches and residential neighborhoods, about 1 mile away from the Burtonsville Crossing shopping center.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. Police will release more information about the incident, including the identity of the man who died, following the proper notification of the next of kin.

Following the collision, all lanes of westbound Sandy Spring Road were closed to traffic for several hours until 9:20 a.m. as police investigated, according to Alert Montgomery.