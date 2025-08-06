Police recharge boyfriend in 1995 death of D.C. police officer shot in White Oak home

Montgomery County police have charged a Laurel man with first-degree murder for the second time in connection with the 1995 death of his girlfriend Deena Fredericka Campbell, a 24-year-old Washington, D.C., police officer who was killed in her White Oak home in 1995, county law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Police and Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy announced the Tuesday arrest of Kenneth Burnell Wonsom, 62, during a press conference at the county’s public safety headquarters in Gaithersburg, marking the latest development in a 30-year-old homicide cold case.

A bond hearing for Wonsom scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Montgomery County District Court in Rockville was postponed until Aug. 13, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Richard Finci, an attorney for Wonsom, could not be reached for comment via phone call Wednesday afternoon.

Wonsom legally changed his name to Amir Jalil Ali in 2021, but is identified with his original name in court and charging documents.

On Sept. 16, 1995, Campbell was found dead with five gunshot wounds in the bathroom of her apartment in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle, according to charging documents. Wonsom was her boyfriend at the time and initially told investigators that he discovered her in their apartment after he left to pick up some items from a store. He told dispatchers that their apartment had been broken into. However, investigators did not find signs of forced entry, charging documents state.

Police initially arrested Wonsom in September 1995 and charged him with first-degree murder. The charges were dropped about two months after his arrest, according to news reports. McCarthy said Wednesday it is unclear why those charges were dropped.

“I was not privy to, nor do I know what the conversation was regarding why the charges were dropped at that point in time,” McCarthy said. He noted that charging documents for Wonsom’s recent arrest contained more information about Campbell’s death and the subsequent investigation.

Campbell was a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department and remembered as a “decorated” officer who worked in the Anacostia area to protect businesses from petty theft, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Andre Wright said at Wednesday’s press conference that Campbell had “proved herself a hero in the community” during her years of service.

“In 1993, she selflessly pulled four victims out of a burning van on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Wright said. “Her actions that day earned her accommodations from MPD leaders and praise from the community.”

Wright said Campbell’s death weighed heavily on the department and she never left the hearts and minds of her fellow officers.

“We always had faith in the homicide department [the Montgomery County Department of Police] and I can tell you that we are very delighted to be able to spread the news … that this case has finally come to a close,” Wright said.

Juanita Eggleston, a friend and colleague of Campbell, told reporters after the press conference that she cried with joy after hearing of Wonsom’s arrest. She said she “always knew” it was Wonsom who had allegedly killed Campbell.

“I knew no one else who would harm her, other than him. She was just a sweet girl. Sweet young lady,” Eggleston said. “She … loved spending time with her friends and family. Always happy. She definitely didn’t deserve to be taken from us.”

Vanessa Malloy, who said she’d been best friends with Campbell while growing up, told reporters after the press conference she wished she could call Campbell’s mother and share the news. Campbell’s mother died several years after her death.

“It’s good that I can say justice has been served for Deena,” Malloy said. “I’ve been waiting for this for years. I almost didn’t believe this day would happen, but I’m glad that it did. She deserves this. Her family deserves this news and her friends.”

The investigation

According to the charging documents, Wonsom had initially told police in 1995 that on the night of Campbell’s death, he had picked her up around 1:30 a.m. from her part-time security job at a McDonald’s. They had arrived at home around 2:40 a.m., Wonsom told investigators. Once at their shared apartment, Wonsom said Campbell asked him to go to the store to pick up ginger ale, mouthwash and toothpaste and he left around 3:20 a.m. as she was going to bed.

Wonsom also initially told investigators that upon leaving the apartment, he drove around for several hours to various businesses, according to charging documents. These places included a strip club to go “gamble with some friends,” a seafood restaurant and a CVS store before stopping at a payphone to call Campbell at 4 a.m. and leave a message asking her if she needed anything from the store. All of the businesses were closed. But around 4:40 a.m. Wonsom was at a CVS in Langley Park and bought the items he initially left to purchase, according to charging documents.

He told investigators that he “knew something was wrong” when he arrived back at the apartment and found Campbell laying on the bedroom floor. At 5:04 a.m., Wonsom called 911 and requested an ambulance and police, according to charging documents. Wonsom told the dispatcher that someone had broken into his house, his girlfriend was on the floor bleeding and advised that Campbell was a D.C. police officer.

According to charging documents, Wonsom hung up and did not answer when the dispatcher called again.

Responding officers found Campbell on the floor of the bedroom. Officers also observed that Wonsom had blood stains on his shirt, which was torn in the front, and he told them that he found the apartment door ajar upon returning, according to charging documents.

Detectives noted that Wonsom’s statement about the door was “odd” because his keys were in the bottom lock of the door when police arrived. In addition, there were “no obvious signs of forced entry into the apartment,” the documents state.

An autopsy determined Campbell died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy also revealed she had “suffered defensive wounds, indicating she fought with her assailant,” charging documents state.

Investigators also determined that Campbell was shot with her department-issued gun. However, the firearm was not found at the scene, investigators said, and has not been recovered.

“Nothing else was reported missing from the apartment,” the documents said. Campbell’s purse and other items that appeared to have value and were in plain view were “left behind, which further supports the evidence that no burglary occurred.”

Campbell feared Wonsom

In ramping up the second investigation into Campbell’s death, investigators conducted interviews with her neighbors at the Heather Hollow Circle residence, according to charging documents. Investigators did not say Wednesday when they began looking into the case again; however, in June, detectives told NBC4 that they were looking for new leads in the case.

One neighbor that investigators spoke to reported being awakened by the sound of five gunshots around 3:20 a.m., and another reported hearing shots fired and a male voice yelling, “I told you not to do this to me,” according to charging documents.

Investigators also spoke to two of Campbell’s coworkers about the night of her death. The coworkers told investigators that she had been arguing with Wonsom that night and was “desperate” to end her relationship with him.

Others were also aware of Campbell’s deteriorating relationship with Wonsom. Investigators interviewed multiple Metropolitan Police officers who were friends with Campbell and shared that she had told them that she was afraid of Wonsom, according to charging documents.

Campbell allegedly told the officers that she was sleeping with her handgun under her pillow and Wonsom had recently “put his hands on her,” the documents state. Also, three days before her death, Campbell told another officer that she planned to leave Wonsom and if she did not show up for work, it would be because he killed her, according to the documents.

Investigators also learned that days before Campbell’s death, Wonsom was at a strip club in the District, and he told an undercover officer that he believed his girlfriend was sleeping with another officer on the force. Wonsom allegedly said he was “going to kill them both,” charging documents state.

In the initial 1995 investigation, detectives spoke with Campbell’s close friends, who said that Campbell was afraid for her safety with Wonsom but was afraid to leave him, according to the charging documents.

For the cold case investigation, investigators also analyzed “multiple items of evidentiary value,” which were seized during search warrants at the scene and from Campbell’s Nissan vehicle, according to charging documents. Wonsom had been driving Campbell’s car that night.

“Male DNA” was recovered from under Campbell’s fingernails, according to charging documents. Blood was found on money Wonsom had in his pocket at the time of his initial arrest and on the turning signal in Campbell’s vehicle, charging documents state. An analysis of the blood samples found that Wonsom “could not be excluded as the primary source of the DNA” from the swabs, charging documents state.

Another piece of evidence that pointed to Wonsom was his resistance to providing his ripped and bloody clothing from the night of the incident, the documents state. He also forcibly refused to have his hands tested for gunshot residue.