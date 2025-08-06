BioHub Maryland in Rockville holds biopharma training for Bowie State students

Six students clad in paper gowns, head coverings and goggles stood in a dark room as their instructor shined a UV light over each of them to ensure they didn’t contaminate their lab-grade personal protective equipment.

Photo credit: Courtney Cohn

“This is a very eye-opening experience about how important it is to go through the procedures, making sure everything’s followed and just seeing how if one thing goes wrong, everything can fail,” said Rhodesia Shipman-Roberts, 27, a post-baccalaureate student.

She told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that even if she doesn’t actively work in a lab in her career, these fundamental skills are still crucial.

“I’m doing pre-med, but it’s important to know the different procedures to go into making medicine and knowing about research in general,” Shipman-Roberts said. “It gives you a leg up to get into the industry.”

The BioHub Maryland Training and Education Center in Rockville is hosting students from Bowie State University, a historically Black university in Prince George’s County, this week for hands-on training in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

“To have a school of such high caliber as Bowie State want to come and partner with us to train — that really does a lot for us [to show] the type of value that we’re providing to higher academic institutions,” Maryland Tech Council CEO Kelly Schulz told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

BioHub Maryland, which has an 8,200-square-foot facility at 9808 Medical Center Drive, is a workforce initiative of the Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state. The training and education center opened in October.

Schulz said the center is also providing training for industry partners, those looking for a career change and former federal workers who are looking to get into a different industry. She said that

WorkSource Montgomery, a workforce development service in the county, is a partner of theirs and will be training with them over the next 18 months.

Construction of the BioHub Maryland facility was funded by $3 million from Montgomery County, $1.25 million from the state and $2.5 million in federal funding made possible by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) of Kensington, according to BioHub spokesperson Henry Fawell.

Supriyo Ray, an associate professor and program coordinator for the Applied Biotechnology and Molecular Biology Master’s Program at Bowie State, said he and one of his colleagues secured this opportunity to collaborate with BioHub Maryland through a grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

He said the students “have a perception that they are just [at Bowie State] for just another degree, and after that, they are not even believing that this can lead to a job.” The program at BioHub Maryland is teaching them that what they learn in the classroom can lead to a valuable career path, he noted.

“This is like an aha moment for them,” Ray said. “This is why we are very grateful for this opportunity that is here.”

Schulz said that collaborating with Bowie State is like a “feather in our cap” because of their strong academic reputation and because they’re the oldest HBCU in the state.

In their week-long training programs at BioHub Maryland, students have been learning about biopharmaceutical manufacturing skills such as upstream processing, cell culture and quality control, which are necessary to producing vaccines and other treatments, according to Fawell.

Ray said that “this is just the beginning” of Bowie State’s relationship with BioHub Maryland and expects more students to train at the facility next summer too.

So far, there have been three cohorts of six students this summer, and the fourth and final six-student cohort began training sessions Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wesley Hunn, 29, a post-baccalaureate student, told Bethesda Today that “it’s only the second day, and we’ve already learned so much, and there are still so many more days to get through.”

After they complete their training, students will receive a certificate that is recognized by life sciences employers.

Ray said he has already seen the three previous cohorts applying their new knowledge to the labs at the university.

“Now, they have this different sense of awareness with this training. Now they are saying, ‘Wait a minute, I can practice what I learned over there by working in this particular fashion,’ and that has changed their work ethics,” Ray told Bethesda Today on Tuesday. “That is the beauty of this program.”