Water main break causes prolonged closure of southbound Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda 

Southbound Wisconsin Avenue near East West Highway in Bethesda is expected to be closed through Tuesday evening as WSSC Water crews work to fix a water main break that occurred Monday night, according to social media posts from WSSC and the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.

A water main break occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on the state road near East West Highway, according to social media posts from WSSC Water. As emergency water main repairs continued through the night and into Tuesday morning, WSSC Water said on social media at about 5 a.m. that the closure would impact the morning drive.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, MATOC said on social media that all southbound travel lanes on Wisconsin Avenue remained blocked between East West Highway and Montgomery Lane. According to the post, the closures are expected to last through evening rush hour.

WSSC Crews removed a damaged 8-inch section of pipe during the water main repairs Tuesday morning and were “working diligently to install a new pipe and restore water service as quickly and safely as possible,” WSSC said on social media.