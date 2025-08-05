From Bethesda Magazine: Three businesses in Montgomery County we’re loving right now

A New Leaf

Takoma Park’s newest gift shopping destination, Laurel Leaf, is a combination of local storefronts Indigro Plant Design, HouseMouse Books and Vintage, and Cheeky’s Vintage, which joined forces to open under one roof in March. The three businesses previously operated independently. The shop features a plant arrangement bar, where shoppers can customize displays of greenery in unique pots and vases, shelves of vintage and gently used books—ranging from popular fiction to obscure history—and eclectic antiques, from art deco glassware to kitschy salt and pepper shakers.

6919 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, 301-712-9444, laurelleaftakoma.com

Photo credit: Mariam Bukhari

Bite-Size Business

Sarah Dwyer started Chouquette, a small-batch chocolate business in 2010, and we’ve been buying her cute (and delicious) themed packages at local gift stores. In May, Chouquette moved its manufacturing operations to a new Gaithersburg spot that also features a storefront, making it easy to pick up chocolate bundles, from Maryland flag designs with a “bay spice” and caramel filling to custom-made ones with pretty much any design, including a picture of yourself or someone you know, through photo-printing on top.

Chouquette employs neurodiverse individuals through partnerships with Cornerstone Montgomery and Sunflower Bakery. On most Saturdays, the store hosts chocolate parties—learn how to make different types of chocolates with your choice of more than 20 fillings. The goodies are made with fair trade Guittard chocolate, fresh cream, non-genetically modified cane sugar, Madagascar vanilla beans, and sea salt from the south of France.

7901K Cessna Ave., Gaithersburg, 301-651-4442, chouquette.us

Photo credit: Daniela Pallone

A Sweet Sip of Peru

There’s no travel required for this Peruvian flight. Pisco y Nazca, a modern Peruvian-themed gastropub chain that opened in Bethesda in March, offers a sampler of three foam-topped tangy cocktails called pisco sours. The drinks are made with fruit purees, Angostura bitters, egg whites and pisco, a liquor made from distilled fermented grape juice from Peru and Chile.

The trio of 5-ounce drinks, pictured above from left, comes in lime, passionfruit, and chicha morada (purple corn) topped with a dash of cinnamon. The flight goes for $27.50. Tall bottles of pisco line the shelves of the spot’s sleek 30-seat bar, and the liquor is also featured alongside ginger beer and citrus in the Nazca mule ($14.50) and chilcanos ($14 to $16.50). Check out the restaurant’s daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., when individual specialty cocktails are $9. Dip into the house fried cancha (corn nuts) for a complimentary crunchy snack while you imbibe.

7401 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, 301-514-4830, piscoynazca.com

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.