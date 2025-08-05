Become a Member
Become a Member
Family & Education

Mom owes $27k to Sandy Spring Friends School, but her child didn’t attend

Plus: Silver Spring native and international lacrosse star visits MoCo campers; hybrid car fire spreads to Silver Spring house

By Staff
August 5, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 4, 2025 6:33 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A Silver Spring mother owes $27,000 to Sandy Spring Friends School, even though her daughter never attended the school. While she pulled her daughter’s enrollment after a financial aid voucher fell through, the private Quaker school says per a contract, the tuition still must be paid. [The Washington Post]

Silver Spring native and international lacrosse star visits MoCo campers

Silver Spring native Tari Kandemiri, an internationally acclaimed lacrosse player and social media star, visited lacrosse summer campers in White Oak on Friday. Kandemiri hosted Zimbabwe’s first-ever lacrosse clinic in December, and played in the Lisboa Lacrosse Cup in Portugal with the USA All Stars earlier this summer. [Montgomery Community Media]

Hybrid car fire spreads to Silver Spring house

A fire started by a hybrid car in a Silver Spring neighborhood spread to a home in the 10000 block of Meadowneck Court on Sunday night, according to police. Two people and a pet were able to escape safely. [WUSA 9]

Today’s weather


Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it…

Bond review postponed for Clarksburg mother facing murder charges related to missing children

Two Silver Spring school construction projects paused due to rising costs, improper planning, MCPS says  

Political Notes: Takoma Park bookstore donates proceeds from lobbyists’ purchase of GOP senator’s book to local immigrant rights group

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers' Poll

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA