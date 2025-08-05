Mom owes $27k to Sandy Spring Friends School, but her child didn’t attend

A Silver Spring mother owes $27,000 to Sandy Spring Friends School, even though her daughter never attended the school. While she pulled her daughter’s enrollment after a financial aid voucher fell through, the private Quaker school says per a contract, the tuition still must be paid. [The Washington Post]

Silver Spring native and international lacrosse star visits MoCo campers

Silver Spring native Tari Kandemiri, an internationally acclaimed lacrosse player and social media star, visited lacrosse summer campers in White Oak on Friday. Kandemiri hosted Zimbabwe’s first-ever lacrosse clinic in December, and played in the Lisboa Lacrosse Cup in Portugal with the USA All Stars earlier this summer. [Montgomery Community Media]

Hybrid car fire spreads to Silver Spring house

A fire started by a hybrid car in a Silver Spring neighborhood spread to a home in the 10000 block of Meadowneck Court on Sunday night, according to police. Two people and a pet were able to escape safely. [WUSA 9]

Today’s weather



Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

