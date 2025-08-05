‘Devastating’: County assists Silver Spring families displaced by Purple Line construction flooding

Montgomery County officials are working to help 50 people displaced after a July 25 water main break caused by Purple Line construction led to the flooding of a Silver Spring apartment complex.

The flooding occurred after a subcontractor of the Purple Line construction partner, Maryland Transit Solutions, “encountered an unmarked, abandoned water pipe” on July 25, according to Purple Line spokesperson Kathryn Lamb. The encounter affected a nearby active water main, which resulted in water flowing from the Silver Spring construction site into the nearby Wayne Manchester Towers apartment building at 75 East Wayne Ave. in the Long Branch neighborhood, Lamb wrote in an email Monday to Bethesda Today.

Four apartments were condemned after the flooding, and three others will require extensive repairs, according to county officials. The Purple Line is paying for the damage, according to county officials.

To help 20 families displaced by the recent flooding, the Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP) is now leading fundraising efforts at the request of the county government to replace damaged belongings and find housing.

“Our practice has been just to provide direct cash assistance to households, so we work very closely with the county, Chris Gillis, MHP’s director of policy and neighborhood development, told Bethesda Today on Monday. “They have resource navigators that are talking with these families that were impacted.”

MHP, a nonprofit whose mission is to expand access to quality affordable housing, does not own the property, but Gillis said the organization has frequently activated fundraising efforts to help county residents displaced from housing. The online fundraiser has raised more than $6,000 since Thursday, according to Gillis. The apartment complex is owned by Kay Management, which did not respond to requests for comment from Bethesda Today on Monday.

Gillis said families in some of the units lost clothing, furniture, mattresses, children’s toys and other personal items due to the flooding. MHP is partnering with other community organizations to coordinate distribution of replacement items to the residents.

Construction on the 16-mile light rail line began in 2017, and state officials expect the Purple Line to be complete and open for service in late 2027. Development of the line has led to temporary closures of some streets and walkways, particularly in downtown Silver Spring, and a three-month closure of several county-based Metro stations in the summer of 2024. Road closures and other traffic impediments also have created financial hardships for local businesses along the route.

‘Devastating’ damage

State Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Dist. 20), who represents Silver Spring in the Maryland General Assembly, told Bethesda Today that she responded to the scene to help constituents following the incident. The damage was “devastating,” she said.

“When I got there, there were families who had lost just everything. Their apartments were soaking and they were inviting me in to see them,” Charkoudian said. “I was relieved that they were OK, but it’s devastating to lose so much … a lot of folks don’t have a lot of cash lying around to replace things.”

According to Lamb, Purple Line contractors worked with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) to stop the flow of water and begin cleanup following the incident. The Montgomery County Department of Emergency Management provided emergency assistance for impacted residents, relocating them to a nearby hotel and coordinating services.

Purple Line crews remained on-site throughout the weekend after the flood to assess and respond to the damage, and a full assessment is underway, according to Lamb. She said the project’s emergency response included assistance initiating insurance claims with the assistance of Spanish and Amharic speaking translators.

“While it can be difficult to predict underground construction challenges, especially when unmarked or [from] aging utilities, we are committed to working closely with WSSC and other stakeholders to improve coordination and mitigate risks in the future,” Lamb told Bethesda Today.

Charkoudian said Kay Management was responsive to the incident and maintenance crews immediately responded to address the damage. Kay Management did not respond to requests for comment from Bethesda Today on Monday.

Jacob Newman, the county’s director of Silver Spring Regional Services, was on the ground responding to the incident in partnership with other county officials and community groups. He told Bethesda Today on Monday that while the damage was not as extensive as he and other officials expected, the displacement of 50 county residents is still a crisis.

“I commend the first responders and the folks who were there, and, you know, the ongoing efforts,” Newman said. “We have some phenomenal caseworkers that are doing the hard trauma-informed work to ensure that families are taken care of.”

Ongoing construction impact

County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) told Bethesda Today that she was impressed by the response of county departments and local nonprofit partners to the incident, which occurred in her district. But she said she has ongoing concerns about the impacts of the Purple Line construction on communities.

“It’s an incredibly unfortunate incident and it illustrates the impact that this construction is really having on our local communities. “It’s really bad, just not just for our businesses, but our residents,” Stewart said. “At the end of the day, once the Purple Line is up and running, it’ll be wonderful, but it has been incredibly meaningful to the communities taking the full brunt of this construction.”



In 2023, Montgomery County offered three rounds of $5,000 grants targeting small, independently owned and operated businesses along the Purple Line construction route. Applications for the last round of those grants closed in September 2023 and it is unclear how many grants were awarded during that time.

In addition, 40 businesses along Bonifant Street and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring received monthly stipends of up to $1,800 during fiscal year 2025, which ended June 30. The stipend came from a $900,000 allocation in the county’s fiscal year 2025 operating budget, according to Gene Smith, manager of the Montgomery County Business Center.



In May, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced that more than 100 businesses in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties that have been impacted by construction were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $40,000 — for a total of $1 million in funds distributed. More than 450 businesses applied for the grants, according to the department. However, some business owners who received the grants told Bethesda Today in June that they are concerned they will not be enough to help.

Newman shared similar concerns. He said that some businesses in the Silver Spring community located near Purple Line construction have had to close their doors after losing customers.

“There have been some funding opportunities which seek to mitigate some of those impacts. And while they offer some short-term relief, unfortunately it, candidly, is not enough for all of those businesses,” Newman said.

Stewart said the county government has no jurisdiction over the Purple Line since it is a state project, so she has brought her concerns directly to state officials. One recent incident included blockages near the Long Branch Library at 8800 Garland Avenue in Silver Spring that made it difficult for people to access the building and its services, according to Stewart.

“This has been an ongoing challenge that in terms of really holding the Purple Line accountable to ensuring easy access, accessibility and safe areas for our constituents,” Stewart said. “[The flooding] is an extreme case of the disruption in people’s lives.”

Charkoudian, who represents the community impacted by the construction, said she shares Stewart’s frustration and has been trying to spearhead change at the state level. She said she disagrees with the private-public partnership aspect of the construction, which she says “just doesn’t work.”

One successful legislative effort Charkoudian led was to pass a bill that will give residents directly impacted by the Purple Line construction vouchers for free fare on the light-rail when it opens.

“I have been a supporter of the Purple Line, but I am really concerned about the way it has been built. Literally every day, multiple times a week, I am addressing issues on the Purple Line,” Charkoudian said. “That has included a lot of pedestrian safety issues, driving accessibility issues, accessibility of bus stops, times that both sidewalks are closed at the same time.”