Not a luxury: Chevy Chase nonprofit helps low-income students afford college living essentials

Growing up, Wheaton High School graduate Chanelle Boedu took pride in her academic ambition and attentiveness. The drive to pursue college, she says, was instilled in her and her three older siblings from a young age by their Ghanaian immigrant parents—neither of whom had the opportunity to pursue higher education.

Boedu, a rising sophomore majoring in Africana studies on a pre-med track at Northeastern University in Boston, graduated in the spring of 2024. Like many low-income and first-generation college students, she considered furnishing a dorm room a luxury.

“My favorite YouTube videos to watch were of [college] move-in day to see how they would decorate their rooms,” Boedu told Bethesda Today in a July 20 phone interview. “Obviously, I knew I didn’t have the luxury to put the effort in as much as I wanted to for my dorm room.”

Boedu, a longtime Wheaton resident, is one of nearly 150 local rising college freshmen who have been served by My Dorm Room, a Chevy Chase-based nonprofit that helps students from low-income families prepare for campus life. The organization launched a pilot program in 2023 and fully launched in 2024.

“The idea behind My Dorm Room is to give [graduating high school seniors] from low-income backgrounds … an opportunity to select their own dorm essentials,” founder and executive director Debbie Roumell told Bethesda Today on July 17. “We feel like that’s going to eliminate some financial stress for them and their family, as well as some social stress.”

Roumell, 63, of Chevy Chase, said she was inspired to start the nonprofit about four years ago after reading Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming, in which the former first lady describes not having the “vocabulary” of higher education as a first-generation college student, including not knowing what to bring to her dorm room.

William Gutierrez, a rising freshman of Mexican and Honduran descent at the University of Maryland, knows what that feels like.

“I would overhear conversations about what style people are going to go with for their dorms … I didn’t really have that option. It was whatever, as long as I had the essentials,” Gutierrez, a 2025 graduate of DuVal High School in Lanham, told Bethesda Today. “It feels like [My Dorm Room] gave me an opportunity that I was never supposed to have —it’s like a luxury.”

My Dorm Room partners with local nonprofits, such as Bethesda-based Collegiate Directions Inc., to reach students in the region, Roumell said. Other partners include First-Generation College Bound in Prince George’s County, Edu-Futuro in Northern Virginia and The Abramson Scholarship Foundation in Washington, D.C.

As of July, My Dorm Room has served a total of 148 students, including 65 in the spring of 2025, from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, Northern Virginia and the District, board member Ranit Schmelzer said in an early July email to Bethesda Today.

Since its full launch in 2024, the nonprofit estimates it has saved low-income families across the region about $37,000, according to its website.

Qualifying students—rising college freshmen who are set to attend a four-year university, live on campus and who were eligible for free or reduced-price meals in high school—receive a curated dorm registry to select $250 worth of items to personalize their college spaces.

My Dorm Room relies entirely on donations, primarily from individual supporters in the area who believe in the organization’s mission, Roumell said. All donations go directly toward dorm supplies, while she and the rest of the organization’s six-member board cover operational expenses out of pocket.

Boedu connected with My Dorm Room in the spring of her senior year. She was referred through Collegiate Directions—a nonprofit she was involved with in high school that helps underrepresented and low-income Montgomery County students access four-year colleges by providing academic support, financial aid assistance, leadership training, mentoring and more.

“Nobody thinks about the financial damage of going to college—not just tuition-wise. It’s actually about getting there and living on campus. It’s really expensive,” Boedu said. “Having the kind of privilege to be able to use these resources was really, really helpful for me.”

Getting ready

Students place their online registry orders from a variety of retailers during the spring semester of their senior year, and receive their personalized packages before heading off to college.

“It was very important to us that the students had a choice—that they didn’t feel like, ‘Here is your stuff. Go set it up,’ ” Roumell said. “It’s somewhat like a wedding registry, and the students get choices.”

Gutierrez chose a matte blue color scheme, while Boedu went with gray-blue. They were excited to find essentials such as towel sets, shower shoes, comforters and throw blankets on the registry, and surprised by items they hadn’t considered, such as reading lights, lamps with phone chargers and high-quality fans.

“We had this celebration at the Collegiate Directions office [in Bethesda], and everything was organized by name. … We were all just so grateful. It was a beautiful moment,” Boedu said, describing the event where she received the items she had chosen.

Gutierrez couldn’t attend his celebration due to a three-week summer program that brought him to College Park early. Instead, he met with Roumell separately for a supply handoff.

Boedu and Gutierrez said Roumell was deeply involved in every part of the process—from orientations and registry walkthroughs to personally handing off the packages, giving speeches at celebrations, and checking in via email during their first year at college.

Roumell said her behind-the-scenes work includes facilitating partnerships, fundraising, creating social media content, assembling registries, packing supplies and staying up to date on research about the challenges first-generation and low-income students face.

She said she’s also thankful for the five other My Dorm Room board members and the many local volunteers who help pack and organize registry items.

“This is a community effort of people coming together to say that they believe in you and they want to invest in your future, and this is why they’re making this happen for you,” Roumell said, recalling what she tells students during the delivery celebration.

Although the nonprofit’s board and list of donors have grown since the pilot program, Roumell said My Dorm Room had to turn away a nonprofit representing 100 eligible Montgomery County students both years of its operation due to limited funding and resources.

She hopes the organization can eventually expand its reach and work directly with local schools to serve more students—even those not affiliated with a partner nonprofit.

“To grow and to be able to really serve all the students that are in need is our biggest goal,” Roumell said. “We want to make sure we are representing the entire D.C. metropolitan area.”