Dolan Uyghur restaurant aims for mid-August opening in downtown Rockville

Dolan Uyghur, a restaurant serving Uyghur cuisine, is aiming to open by Monday in downtown Rockville’s The Square, according to restaurant manager Garrett Tohti.

Tohti told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that the restaurant has final inspections with the county’s fire department. If all goes well, the eatery may even be able to open by Friday, he said.

“I can’t wait to open the restaurant,” Tohti said. “We’re going to try to open as soon as possible.”

The Rockville location at 20-A Maryland Ave. will be the mini-chain’s fourth in the Washington, D.C., region. Dolan Uyghur operates a location in the District’s Cleveland Park neighborhood and two others in Chantilly and Falls Church, Virginia.

Dolan Uyghur will be the second Uyghur restaurant to open in Rockville’s town center area, with Eerkin’s Uyghur Cuisine just blocks away at 6 N. Washington St.

Uyghur cuisine is a blend of culinary influences from China and halal food customs, featuring noodles, dumplings, rice dishes, and roasted mutton and beef as mainstays in dishes. The cuisine is from the Uyghur people, a Turkic ethnic group native to China’s northwest Xinjiang region, which has been identified as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and is home to as many as 20 million Uyghurs, according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant will serve hand-pulled noodle dishes, pilaf with roasted meats, “manta,” which are steamed dumplings, as well as kebabs, soups and desserts made from scratch. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Uyghur cuisine is a blend of culinary influences from China and halal food customs. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Dolan Uyghur’s menu includes a variety of Uyghur dishes such as “cold egg noodle,” which consists of hand-pulled noodles served in spicy, sesame and peanut sauce; Uyghur pilaf served with beef or lamb shank; meat or pumpkin “manta,” which are steamed dumplings; and Royal Laghman, a stir-fried beef, cabbage, mushroom and noodle dish.

The restaurant also serves several vegetarian dishes, kebabs, soups and desserts made from scratch, including baklava, Uyghur yogurt and honey cake, according to the menu.

In addition to food, live music will also be offered at the restaurant on weekends, with bands playing a mix of Western and Uyghur music, Tohti said.

Dolan Uyghur is opening in the former space of a Peter Chang restaurant owned by the celebrated Chinese chef. The Peter Chang restaurant was sold to a former chef at the restaurant and reopened as Kung Fu Kitchen in September 2024 after closing in May 2024.

In China, the Uyghur people have long faced what the United Nations has called “serious human rights violations,” which eventually caused Dolan Uyghur restaurant owner Hamid Kerim to flee his home country and immigrate to the United States, according to the restaurant’s website. Now living in the Washington, D.C., region, Kerim uses his restaurants to “raise awareness about the treatment of the Uyghur people” and as well as to preserve, celebrate, and share Uyghur culture and food, the website said.