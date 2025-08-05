Catherine Hoggle to be held without bond in second indictment on murder of missing children

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that a Clarksburg mother accused of murdering her two missing children will be held without bond.

During Tuesday’s bond review hearing in Rockville, Judge Jeannie Cho said Catherine Hoggle, 38, posed a “great danger to the community” and was also a flight risk, citing her 11-year commitment to a state psychiatric facility, which ended with her July 23 release.

Cho also noted that Hoggle had been deceitful, covering up evidence and attempting to escape following the 2014 disappearance of her two children, 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah.

Hoggle, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was indicted on murder charges for the second time Thursday by a Circuit Court grand jury. Montgomery County police arrested her Friday at a Kent County home where she was living and charged her with two counts of first-degree murder.

The case revolves around the Sept. 8, 2014, disappearance of Hoggle and her two children. The children’s father, Troy Turner, reported them missing the following day, and Hoggle was found about a week later, but her two children have never been found. Following her children’s disappearance, Hoggle was initially arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crimes of child neglect and interfering with a police investigation. In January 2015, Hoggle was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered committed to a state psychiatric hospital, where she had remained until July.

In September 2017, the initial misdemeanor charges were dismissed and Hoggle was instead charged in Montgomery County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder following a grand jury indictment. In December 2017, she was again ruled incompetent to stand trial. The murder charges were dropped in November 2022 after a judge found she remained mentally unfit to stand trial.

During Tuesday’s hearing, which had been rescheduled from Monday, Hoggle appeared in court wearing tan jail clothing and red-framed glasses. She spoke only with her lawyer, David Felsen, during the court proceeding.

Cho said she was not confident that Hoggle could “self-regulate” and keep up with her 22 prescribed medications while not in custody. Remaining in custody would ensure she would remain competent to stand trial on the new round of charges, Cho said.

In urging that Hoggle be held without bail, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy told the court that after Hoggle’s children went missing, she had allegedly confessed to “strangling” her children to an acquaintance during a mental health class. In addition, McCarthy said investigators had found a drawing of three children being thrown in a trash can along with Hoggle’s belongings that were found in the women’s restroom of a county office building during her disappearance. Hoggle has a third child with Turner, who was not with her when she disappeared.

During a press briefing following the hearing, McCarthy said the judge’s order that Hoggle should be held without bond left him feeling more “hopeful today” than he had felt in the past regarding her competency to stand trial.

“Based on the progress that Catherine has made [with her mental health], based on her being released, no longer [being] a danger to herself and they’ve stabilized her on medication — we never got to that,” McCarthy said. “So I find that encouraging that she could be held accountable.”

Felsen said during the hearing and later to reporters that Hoggle remains incompetent to stand trial and was deemed not “restorable” by the courts. Felsen argued that until Hoggle is deemed competent to stand trial, she should not be held in jail.

David Felsen (right), Catherine Hoggle’s lawyer, speaking to reporters at the Montgomery County Circuit Court Tuesday as State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Troy Turner, father of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, watch from a staircase. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Felsen also took issue during the hearing with whether the court could legally order that Hoggle be detained, arguing she was still under civil commitment when she was released from the psychiatric hospital. However, citing another case, Cho said state prosecutors would be able to reindict an individual without having to restore the person’s competency.

Felsen also noted that a county police’s recent petition for murder charges filed against Hoggle upon learning of her release was denied by a court commissioner. Instead, child neglect charges were approved, he said. That decision led the state’s attorney’s office to present the case to a grand jury, which indicted Hoggle on first-degree murder charges on Thursday.

Of the most recent indictment, Felsen said the state’s attorney’s office had “manipulated the court system.”

McCarthy countered during the press briefing that it is normal for the state’s attorney’s office to gather a grand jury for a case, noting last week’s session was the second time his office had done so with the Hoggle case.

“As stated by the judge, there was ample probable cause in this case … ample probable cause for the grand jury,” McCarthy said. “I think no body murder cases are rare and the [court] commissioners are not judges; they’re not lawyers. This is an extraordinary thing, and quite candidly, we made the tactical decision that we would go to the grand jury.”

Hoggle will continue to be held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville. A scheduling hearing for the case has been set for Aug. 15.

Family response

Troy Turner, the children’s father, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon wearing a white T-shirt with his children’s photos printed on the front, with text that read, “Sarah and Jacob always in our heart.” After the hearing, he told reporters his main concern was finding his children.

“Just giving them a proper place to rest, that’s what I’m here for,” Turner said.

Lindsay Hoggle, Catherine Hoggle’s mother, said after the hearing that she was primarily concerned with finding her grandchildren and advocated for her daughter to receive therapy while she is being held.

“She’s not going to get treatment in jail … treatment of mental illness is not just meds, it’s therapy … . So I’m looking to John McCarthy to explain how he can monitor her meds and her treatment in jail,” she said.

Lindsey Hoggle, Catherine Hoggle’s mother, advocated for her daughter to receive mental health therapy while being held in jail. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Hoggle was arrested Friday in Kent County after the “state became aware” that she had been discharged on July 23 from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, according to a Sunday statement from the state’s attorney’s office. The hospital is a maximum-security state psychiatric hospital where Hoggle had been held since 2015.

Digital court records indicate that Hoggle’s residential address at the time of her arrest was a residence in Chestertown. According to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation’s property database, the home is owned by Crossroads Community Inc., a behavioral health recovery organization that provides services including psychiatric and residential rehabilitation programs.

Crossroads Community Inc. did not respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment on Monday afternoon.

David McCallister, a public information officer for the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Preparedness & Response, said Monday in an email to Bethesda Today that the department could not comment on an “active case.” He did not respond to questions about the reason for or nature of Hoggle’s release from the hospital.

Lindsey Hoggle told reporters Tuesday the state psychiatric hospital had actually “dumped” her daughter from the facility on July 9 without notifying her or Hoggle’s father. She said she did not agree with the decision to release her daughter.

“She went from leg shackles and handcuffs to living on her own in a dorm-like facility,” Lindsey Hoggle said.