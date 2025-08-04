Political Notes: Takoma Park bookstore donates proceeds from lobbyists’ purchase of GOP senator’s book to local immigrant rights group

People’s Book, an independent bookstore in Takoma Park, has donated $7,000 generated by lobbyists’ purchase of a book by U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) to CASA, a Rockville-based immigrant rights nonprofit, according to a Friday press release.

The release from the store at 7014 Westmoreland Ave. noted it donated the proceeds because McCormick has been “a consistent supporter of the violent Trump crackdown on immigrant families, attacks on trans people, and the systematic destruction of the federal government.

“Senator McCormick’s lobbyists asked us to buy 500 copies of his recently published book. While we don’t want to be in business with someone who is partially responsible for the current crisis, we also don’t support banning books. So we filled the request. But in order to live our values, we’re taking his money and giving it to folks who can do some good with it,” People’s Book co-owner Matt Bormet said in the release.

The store donated the proceeds from sales of McCormick’s April release, Who Believed in You: How Purposeful Mentorship Changes the World, which McCormick co-wrote with his wife, Dina Powell McCormick, according to the release from CASA. Bormet told Bethesda Today in a Friday email that the book order was requested by the lobbyists who paid for the books, and the books were not sold on store shelves.

Bormet also extended an invitation to McCormick to join the store’s “anti-fascist” book club.

“Maybe he’ll learn the error of his ways,” Bormet said.

A spokesperson for McCormick did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Bethesda Today.

CASA, which advocates for immigrants across the Washington, D.C., area, made national headlines recently for a U.S. Supreme Court case the nonprofit brought against President Donald Trump regarding his executive order on immigrants and deportation. CASA was also involved in securing the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Beltsville from a Venezuelan maximum-security prison after he was deported in March due to an administrative error.

CASA Policy Manager Ninfa Amador thanked the People’s Book owners in the release.

“Trump and his cronies like McCormick have been relentless in attacking working people, abducting our neighbors, and holding them in concentration camps, both in this country and others,” Amador said. “These fascist power grabs are meant to break us, and our spirit, but from Takoma Park and beyond we will band together to confront these bullies and protect our freedoms, our families, and our futures.”

Challenger files to run against Luedtke

Sharif Hidayat of Laytonsville has filed to challenge incumbent Dawn Luedtke for the District 7 seat on the Montgomery County Council in the June 2026 Democratic primary, according to state elections board campaign filings.



The district includes Ashton, Brookeville, Damascus, Derwood, Laytonsville, Montgomery Village, Olney, Redland and Sandy Spring. Luedtke is serving her first four-year term.

Hidayat, a former Montgomery County police officer, ran in the Democratic primary for the same council seat in 2022, coming in fifth and receiving 8% of the vote. Hidayat also ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the county Board of Education in the May 2024 primary. He came in fourth, receiving 9% of the vote, and did not advance to the general election ballot.

“District 7 residents deserve a leader who isn’t going to promote Mickey Mouse legislation like banning gas powered leaf blowers. District 7 residents deserve a leader who recognizes that up-county residents aren’t getting an equitable voice at the table when it comes to budget decisions,” Hidayat said in an email statement to Bethesda Today on Sunday.

Luedtke has not officially filed candidacy paperwork with the state elections board, but has an active campaign finance committee and website indicating she is running for reelection.

Woorman launches campaign for second term

State Del. Teresa Woorman (D-Dist. 16) officially launched her campaign for a full, four-year term in the Maryland General Assembly at an event in Chevy Chase on Tuesday. Woorman, 33, represents the Bethesda area.

The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee (MCDCC) nominated Woorman, who previously served as the committee’s secretary, in July 2024 to fill the delegate seat vacated by Sen. Sara Love (D-Dist. 16) and to serve the rest of Love’s unexpired term that ends in January 2027.

“I’m not running for office because I dreamed of holding a title,” Woorman said in a statement to Bethesda Today. “I’m running because I know what it’s like to struggle and to work for every inch. And I know what it means when someone takes a chance on you, when the system works for you instead of against you.”

Love was appointed to the state Senate in June 2024 by the MCDCC to fill a vacancy left by Ariana Kelly, who became executive director of the Maryland Commission for Women. Love was first elected as a District 16 delegate in 2018 and reelected in 2022. In March, Love announced her campaign for a second term in the Senate alongside Del. Marc Korman (D-Dist. 16), who is seeking a fourth four-year term in the House of Delegates.

The delegation is rounded out by Del. Sarah Wolek (D-Dist. 16), who was appointed by the MCDCC in March 2023 to fill Kelly’s delegate seat after Kelly was appointed to the state Senate. Wolek is expected to serve the rest of Kelly’s term, which ends in November 2026. Wolek has not announced whether she will pursue a second term.