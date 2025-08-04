Two Silver Spring school construction projects paused due to rising costs, improper planning, MCPS says  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) paused previously approved construction at two Silver Spring schools because of “rising project costs” beyond what the district had budgeted – a result of improper planning in years past, according to June community letters and MCPS staff.

In June, MCPS paused plans for additions to Silver Spring International Middle School (SSIMS) and Highland View Elementary School after the district didn’t take into account infrastructure challenges when originally planning the projects, MCPS Chief Operations Officer Adnan Mamoon said during a June 24 school board meeting.

That means plans for additional space at SSIMS are on hold even as work continues on a new gym addition while construction of an addition set to begin this coming winter at Highland View is not moving forward.

The changes are the latest setbacks for the schools, which have experienced several construction delays over the years. SSIMS Parent Teacher Student Association President Megan DiNicola said the pause, and other issues SSIMS and surrounding schools have been facing, raises questions about how MCPS addresses building concerns at differing schools in the county.

“I don’t understand why our kids can’t get the bare minimum, and it makes me very curious as to why,” DiNicola told Bethesda Today on Friday. “I have a sneaking suspicion that if that request was coming from a population in the western part of the county, that potentially it would be paid attention to.”

MCPS spokesperson Liliana Lopez said in a July 14 email to Bethesda Today the district didn’t “have anything else to add to the attached communication that went to those communities.”

On Monday, MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram said in an email to Bethesda Today that “change, especially when it impacts anticipated construction projects, is usually not received positively,” but the changes were due to rising construction costs. Cram said regardless of what part of the county they are from, “the voices of our school communities are always important.”

“All facility improvements, whether a new build, addition, or a fix, are planned and scheduled as part of the Capital Improvement Budgeting process.” Cram said. “Those discussions, which begin this fall, will provide an opportunity for further engagement. We fully expect these projects and many more to be part of that dialogue.”

Silver Spring International Middle School

DiNicola told Bethesda Today on Friday that SSIMS community has been advocating for years for updates to the building at 313 Wayne Ave. that was originally built in 1934 to serve as the home of Montgomery Blair High School, which is now located at 51 University Blvd. East. The school was renovated in 1999 to house the middle school and Sligo Creek Elementary School.

In May 2023, the school board awarded a nearly $20.5 million contract to Gaithersburg-based Henley Construction Co. for an addition to Silver Spring International, according to school board documents. The addition project was to include construction of a gymnasium and locker room area connected to the school to replace a gym that isn’t connected to the school.

Montgomery County Planning board documents from 2022 noted the gym and locker rooms that were located separately from the main building caused difficulties “to students and staff with mobility challenges, especially during inclement weather.”

The project was also set to include additional space for the Linkages to Learning program and new science labs, according to MCPS. Linkages to Learning is a partnership between the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, MCPS and nonprofits that helps connect students and families to resources addressing social, economic and health issues.

DiNicola said until this spring, the PTSA was under the impression the project would address the need for the Linkages to Learning spaces and science classrooms and also for reconfiguring spaces like stairwells, which presented safety concerns, and guidance counselor and staff spaces, which are currently inadequate for staff, DiNicola said.

Silver Spring International Middle School. Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

Construction on the addition began in 2023 and has been ongoing. In August of 2024, the completion date for the gym was pushed back to the spring of 2025 due to “construction challenges.” According to school board meeting documents, construction of the addition faced several hurdles, including unforeseen “existing condition conflicts” with foundations and roofing systems that delayed the demolition of the auditorium. The demolition delay impacted the overall construction schedule, the documents said.

However, DiNicola said the gym addition wasn’t completed by the spring.

“We used it just for our graduation ceremony in June and that was it,” DiNicola said. “So the students haven’t used it yet or been in any of the occupiable spaces.”

On June 18, the district said in a community message that MCPS was unable to complete the building of the Linkages to Learning space and science laboratories due to “financial constraints as a result of rising project costs beyond original and budgeted projections.”

Mamoon said during the June 24 school board meeting the district had to “take a step back” because adding spaces such as the science labs required additional work including testing due to new HVAC requirements. When the district was able to “assess the condition properly,” staff determined the current budget wouldn’t be enough to pay for completing the spaces, he told the board.

“When this project was originally planned, it did not take into account a lot of the existing challenges with that building, including the HVAC system. … The restrooms are needing upgrades,” Mamoon said. “There’s a historic portion of the building that also needs a roof replacement. So, this current budget is not going to support beyond just finishing up the gymnasium addition.”

DiNicola said pause of constructing those spaces was frustrating, but at this point it was expected.

“It’s super deflating,” DiNicola said. “Everyone’s reaction on our community side was like ‘Yeah, of course they’re not going to invest in us. Why is it never us?’ ”

DiNicola said the lack of investment and addressing issues within the building raises questions about how and why MCPS chooses to complete some projects while not addressing others.

“When we look around the county over the last 30 years [at] the investments made, there are questions,” DiNicola said. “Why were certain clusters completely rebuilt while other clusters were left to fester?”

She said the PTSA is hoping the indoor gym spaces will be completed and ready for student use by the fall. According to the June 18 message, the gym addition will be ready for use by August.

Regardless, DiNicola said the new gym addition alone doesn’t solve the many issues within the school. In fact, it poses its own set of problems because it is a half a mile from the fields and outdoor spaces used during gym.

“It’s a lovely space, it is, but there’s a lot of issues with this,” DiNicola said. “It is not feasible to bring 150 students through the main corridor where learning is taking place, to get them outside without disrupting learning, right? So the only choice is to bring them outside.”

In addition, both sides of the building pose logistical and safety concerns for students walking outside, with Purple Line construction occurring on one side and parking lots on the other side, she said.

Construction crews are installing track along Wayne Avenue in front of the school as part of the 16-mile light-rail line that will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton. The Purple Line is expected to be completed in 2027.

According to the SSIMS school profile, during the 2023-2024 school year, 43.5% of students were Hispanic, 27.7% of the students were white and 19.8% of the students were Black. More than 53% of students qualify for free and reduced-price meals (FARMs), which is a measure of poverty.

The message to middle school families said the facilities management department is “re-evaluating the scope and scale” of the Linkages to Learning spaces, science labs, and other facility upgrade needs as part of the fiscal year 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) planning process.

In November, the school board unanimously approved a $1.85 billion MCPS facilities budget for the fiscal year 2026 capital budget and proposed amendments to the district’s 2025-2030 CIP. The CIP is on a biennial schedule. The 2025-2030 CIP year is an “off year,” meaning the district can only make amendments, or minor adjustments, to the projects included in the budget. Next year is an “on year,” meaning the district will review the CIP in full to address large-scale projects for the 2027-2032 CIP.

DiNicola said due to the challenges around the addition, it felt like the project was a mistake and going into the next CIP cycle, she had reservations about how MCPS allocates and manages its funding.

“My biggest hope for MCPS in this current CIP cycle is to not rush,” DiNicola said, “To really think holistically about the entire system, to partner with Montgomery County planning, to identify additional potential sites for future or current school needs, and to really engage in a thoughtful and meaningful way to understand what is working about current schools and what is not.”

Highland View Elementary School

In September, the school board approved preliminary plans for a three-story addition to Highland View Elementary School at 9010 Providence Ave. According to the school website, Highland View was built in 1953 and renovated in 1994.

The addition would have created eight classrooms, additional offices and storage, and a pedestrian bridge for greater accessibility. The initial cost estimate was $15.1 million, according to school board documents.

However, MCPS noted in a June 18 message to the school community that the addition project wouldn’t move forward due to “construction estimates coming in significantly over budget” and the school would no longer be moved to a holding facility for the 2025-2026 school year.

Mamoon said structural issues with the building weren’t considered in the original project budget, and the budget previously approved for the project doesn’t provide funding for the district to address the addition and current building issues.

“It was not properly planned when the project budget was established,” Mamoon said of the proposed addition during the June 24 school board meeting. “We would like to take an opportunity to go back and look at the needs of the building and … make a recommendation during the CIP.”

The community message said the district’s facilities management division was “re-evaluating the scope and scale of the proposed addition, along with other facility upgrade needs,” as part of the fiscal year 2027-2032 CIP planning process.

This isn’t the first time the school has experienced delays in construction.

In 2010, a feasibility study was conducted concerning a school addition, according to the MCPS 2025-2030 CIP. According to a Highland View website page about the study, a date for the building addition would be considered for inclusion in future CIPs following the completion of the study.

In 2020, the school board approved funding to begin the architectural design of the addition. In 2022, funds were reallocated from the SSIMS project to help pay for Highland View’s addition. Highland View’s addition was set to be completed in August 2025.

But as a part of the 2023-2028 CIP adopted by the County Council, the project was delayed by two years. In September, Shiho Shibasaki, MCPS assistant director of facilities management, said the project would have been slated to start in the winter of 2026 and be completed in August 2027.

Lora Elinoff, a former Highland View PTA member and parent of a student attending SSIMS, said the constant delays for the elementary school were “disheartening,” especially since the announcement went out during the last week of school.

“It feels like this constant theme of like, kick the can down the road,” Elinoff said. “It feels neglectful to this part of the county. No one’s asking for state of the art, or like, beautiful turf or something. We just want good. Adequate.”