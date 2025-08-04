Report: Nearly half of MCPS employees have outdated criminal history checks

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has several deficiencies in its background screening process, leading to nearly 13,000 employees with outdated criminal history checks, according to an investigation by the county’s Office of the Inspector General.

That figure represents almost half of the more than 25,800 employees who work for the school district, according to the MCPS website.

In a report on its investigation released on Monday, the inspector general’s office found that nearly 13,000 employees had outdated criminal history checks, and almost 5,000 individuals who may have unsupervised access to students haven’t undergone a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. Also, some contractors and volunteers with unsupervised access to students began work prior to the completion of criminal history checks, according to the report.

“The fact remains that thousands of individuals with unsupervised access to MCPS schools and students have not had a criminal history check in more than five years and thousands more have not completed a CPS check,” the report said. “In the end, only one entity is tasked with and has accepted the responsibility for obtaining these background checks to safeguard employees and students, and that is MCPS.”

In response, MCPS said Monday in a statement that it was releasing a background screening action plan to correct failures noted in the report.

“MCPS regrets reporting another serious process issue that should have been addressed years ago,” the district said. “While the report brings attention to issues dating back to at least 2019, our primary focus is on uncovering the full extent of the problems and taking swift, serious action to resolve them.”

MCPS also disputed some of the report’s conclusions, saying in its statement that every employee has “always been required to complete a criminal background check before beginning work, with no one allowed to start until the check returns without any disqualifying items as outlined by law or policy.” MCPS sent a statement to families Monday afternoon, attempting to reassure them that their students were safe.

“The bottom line is this: YES—your children are safe,” The message said.

The report and the district’s response to the inspector general’s office highlight an apparently contentious relationship between MCPS and the office. MCPS said the report included “significant inaccuracies and mischaracterizations,” while the inspector general’s office said MCPS senior leaders don’t demonstrate “either accountability or transparency” regarding the issues noted in its report.

County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large) said in a statement Monday they were deeply alarmed by the report, saying it “reveals a culture of siloed work.”

The council will hold oversight hearings beginning Sept. 26 with the school board, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor and other “responsible parties” regarding the report, the statement said.

Report findings, recommendations

Maryland law states that schools can’t knowingly hire or retain anyone who has been convicted of certain crimes, including child sex abuse. State law also requires that school districts conduct criminal history checks of prospective employees and certain contractors, according to the report.

Additionally, according to the report, MCPS conducts CPS checks for other concerning behaviors for job applicants, contractors and volunteers. Volunteers also undergo criminal history checks, CPS checks and are required to complete online child abuse training, the report said. MCPS has a Background Screening Office charged with overseeing that process for the district.

In 2019, the screening office, in lieu of re-fingerprinting employees, began using the FBI’s Record of Arrest and Prosecutions Back (Rap Back) program, which continuously monitors employees’ criminal history and alerts MCPS to changes.

According to the report, MCPS isn’t monitoring criminal histories for all employees, and isn’t ensuring criminal background checks are completed for contractors and volunteers before they begin work. In November, MCPS reported to the OIG that there were almost 12,700 employees who weren’t enrolled in the Rap Back program, meaning they haven’t undergone a criminal history check since at least 2019.

“We were told that MCPS management had been aware of the extensive backlog for over a year prior to our review but determined it would be cost prohibitive to acquire the resources necessary to immediately take action to enroll all employees into Rap Back,” the report said.

For contractors and volunteers, the report found that some contractors who would have had unsupervised access to students didn’t undergo a background check prior to working and that MCPS doesn’t have measures to make sure volunteers complete required background checks before volunteering.

“As was the case with contractors, we found confusion and inconsistent practices with respect to who is required to undergo these checks and the process to initiate them,” the report said.

As of March, MCPS also had a backlog of 4,900 individuals who may have access to students and who have not undergone a CPS check. According to the report, the Montgomery County Child Welfare Services (CWS) is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse, and has processed CPS checks for MCPS since 2013. Due to the volume of the checks required, the report said, MCPS assigned staff to augment CWS.

The report also found MCPS doesn’t have formal written procedures to determine whether applicants with criminal offenses that weren’t disqualifying were suitable for employment. The district also doesn’t ensure volunteers have taken required child abuse training and doesn’t consistently remove employees from its Rap Back program when they are no longer involved with MCPS, as is required by FBI policy, the report said.

The inspector general’s office recommended MCPS take immediate action to eliminate backlogs of criminal history and CPS checks, provide staff training related to requirements for criminal checks and ensure child abuse training for volunteers is completed and tracked.

Report responses

In response to the report, Taylor said in a July 25 letter to the OIG that he was “astonished to learn” a gap in background screening was possible and that the findings have been the “deepest disappointment of my early tenure.” Taylor has served as superintendent since July 2024.

However, he also said he was “deeply disappointed by the lack of rigor” in the review.

“We would have preferred to work with you to arrive at a fully accurate report that both agencies could support. Instead, our efforts to authentically collaborate with your team to resolve glaring inaccuracies and to take the time to address action steps of this magnitude were not reciprocated,” Taylor said. “As a result, we find ourselves at odds over your team’s process and work product, while we are moving quickly to ensure a safe environment for our students, staff, and families.”

Taylor said in the letter that the inspector general’s office fixed some factual errors in its draft report that MCPS noted, but that some inaccuracies remained. According to Taylor and MCPS, one error is that Child Welfare Services processed CPS checks. Instead, Taylor said in the letter, all CPS checks are conducted by one MCPS employee and one MCPS contractor with some Child Welfare Services involvement.

In addition, the inspector general’s office delayed reporting the full extent of issues to MCPS, thereby delaying corrective action, and overstated how much authority MCPS has to clear the backlog of CPS checks, according to Taylor and the district.

Taylor also said in his letter the inspector general’s office impeded the district’s “ability to act swiftly and transparently” because it didn’t flag issues with CPS screening and the severity of the findings weren’t communicated until the months-long review was completed.

In its Monday statement, MCPS said that in July it launched a tracker for employees, contractors and volunteers to ensure no one begins work without the appropriate screening and moved from a paper-based system to an online portal to process CPS checks. The district will also be re-fingerprinting all employees not in Rap Back by the end of the 2025-2026 school year and issuing new ID badges when employees have been re-cleared.

The inspector general’s office said it found Taylor’s response to the report to be “perplexing” and was “disappointed by the apparent attempts to transfer blame to this office for his administration’s ‘inability to act more swiftly’ to address these serious issues that have been well known at MCPS for years and yet have gone unaddressed.”

The office said it shared a memo with Taylor seven months ago about the backlog of criminal history checks and “worked closely with numerous individuals at MCPS” to access the background check process, including CPS checks.

Office staff also met with Taylor’s leadership team several times in May, June and July, according to the report. After addressing corrections for the initial draft report, MCPS didn’t request additional changes or identify errors in the final report, the office said.