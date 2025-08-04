Jetties wins RAMMYS award for hottest sandwich spot of the year



The votes are in: Jetties, a sandwich shop with locations in Bethesda and the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Washington, D.C., was named the hottest sandwich spot of the year by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) during Sunday night’s 2025 RAMMYS Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The awards ceremony, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, aims to honor the Washington metropolitan area’s restaurant and food service scene and community. Six Montgomery County restaurants were named finalists for award categories this year, including upscale casual restaurant of the year, fast-casual restaurant of the year, new restaurant of the year award and chef of the year. In addition, three restaurants were nominated to two publicly voted categories: best brunch and hottest sandwich spot of the year.

In the hottest sandwich spot category, Jetties was up against Takoma Park’s Soko Butcher, which is known for its Philly cheesesteak; Ampersandwich at the Shilling Canning Co. and Your Only Friend in Washington, D.C.; and Queen Mother’s in Arlington, Virginia.

RAMMYS award finalists were announced in April and voting for the publicly voted categories was held May 1 through 31. Results of the public voting were not provided by RAMW when asked by Bethesda Today.

- Advertisement -

Jetties was founded by Bo Blair and David Scribner in the District’s Foxhall neighborhood in the early 2000s and has been operating at locations in the D.C. area for more than 20 years, according to the shop’s website. The shop has four locations, with one in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood at 4829 Fairmont Ave., and the District’s Chevy Chase neighborhood, at 5632 Connecticut Ave.

At Jetties, patrons can create their own sandwiches or choose from a variety of specialty sandwiches including the Nobadeer, which consists of roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo on sourdough, and the Smith Point, a roast beef sandwich with havarti cheese, thin red onions, tomatoes, and horseradish sour cream on pumpernickel bread.

Jetties also serves soups, salads, hot sandwiches and desserts, according to its menu.