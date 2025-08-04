Chevy Chase ad agency shutters after nearly 34 years

Citing industry changes and declining revenue, Chevy Chase ad agency August Lang & Husak Inc. has closed after nearly 34 years in business. [Washington Business Journal]

Man stabbed at Gaithersburg transit center

Montgomery County police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left a man seriously injured at Lakeforest Transit Center in Gaithersburg. [DC News Now]

A second career led to saving lives as B-CC Rescue Squad volunteer EMT

At age 64, Ed Levien found a second career as a volunteer emergency medical technician with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad. Now 76, Levien retired in April and transitioned to training new members and helping with other squad tasks. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 85

