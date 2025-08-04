Longtime CASA leader tackles to-do list before November retirement

As immigrant rights are threatened daily by federal policies under the Trump administration, one of the country’s most influential immigration advocacy groups is losing its leader of more than three decades.

Gustavo Torres, who has served as executive director for 31 of his 34 years with the organization, plans to retire in November.

Before the 64-year-old civil rights advocate steps away, he’s going to strategize with his team on how to provide affordable housing, workplace rights and other services for the immigrant community.

But “My next chapter is … going to dedicate my time to my family,” Torres, who is now the youngest living sibling among eight brothers and sisters, said during a Zoom interview Tuesday while with family in Colombia, South America. “I know CASA will be in good hands.”

While a national search is underway to replace Torres, he will be honored during the organization’s 40th anniversary celebration Sept. 18.

Torres started working with the organization with three people in a church basement in Montgomery County in 1991.

Today, he said CASA has 250 staff members with its headquarters in Prince George’s County’s Langley Park neighborhood, home to one of the D.C. area’s largest concentration of Latinos. The organization also has offices in Virginia, Pennsylvania and a welcome center in Georgia that opened in 2022.

The staff, Torres said, balloons with up to 500 temporary employees hired during election seasons “because we need to keep building power in particular elections where we are located.”

Torres and his team have also increased CASA’s membership base to almost 200,000 people in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

He made CASA the most influential immigrant rights and immigrant services organization in the mid-Atlantic region, and he’s advocated on those topics with national television appearances on C-SPAN, and a national rally, which he helped organize, in 2013 in Washington, D.C.

“He’s absolutely synonymous with CASA,” said Del. Ashanti Martinez (D-Prince George’s), who chairs the Legislative Latino Caucus.

Before Martinez’s election to the House of Delegates, he worked as a research and policy analyst for CASA from 2020 to 2022. During that time, he spent a month in Georgia with CASA’s sister organization, CASA In Action, helping to mobilize Latino voters during the 2020 election to get Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff elected to the U.S. Senate.

“I think the biggest lesson that Gustavo taught me was about courage. He always took on fights that were worth it. He was always focused on the most marginalized among us, because he understood, if we improve their conditions, all of our lives become better,” Martinez, 29, said in an interview Thursday. “I’ve always taken that courage is the center of leadership.”

That courage from Torres continues to ensure immigration topics remain in the public discourse in Maryland. The organization has built coalitions with other advocacy groups to expand other services and programs for immigrants such as health care, voting rights and legal services.

Del. Deni Taveras (D-Prince George’s), whose legislative district includes the organization’s headquarters, said under Torres’ “fearless leadership,” several pieces of legislation became state law. Some of those include allowing residents to obtain a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status; expanding Medicaid to cover prenatal and postpartum care to those who are pregnant regardless of immigration status; and educating residents on how to deal with immigration enforcement agents at “sensitive locations” such as a public library, public school and hospitals.

In terms of the immediate future, Taveras said, “This is an opportunity to be introspective and strategic in their [CASA leadership] thinking on how they would like to move forward. We’re going to be right there alongside them as we celebrate Gustavo, and as we work with them to see what their next chapter will look like.”

Fighting Trump, winning elections

Before President Donald Trump (R) was sworn into office in January for a second time, CASA held a “Know Your Rights” events to prepare for enforcement actions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The organization gained experience during the first Trump administration. However, the president signed executive orders on the first day of his second term ratcheting up the fight against immigration, including an order to deny citizenship to certain U.S.-born children whose parents are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

“I never imagined that we are going to have that kind of leadership in this country,” Torres said. “We say, ‘Oh my God, we made a mistake [the first time].’ But now twice. That is no longer a mistake. Something is very rooted in our country that we need to think about what happened and why this kind of situation is happening.”

One strategy Torres proposes is simple: have politicians speak directly “to Black and brown communities where they are.” One person who he said did that was New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old state assembly member who won the city’s Democratic primary last month.

“What this gentleman did in New York was something very, very powerful,” Torres said. “He went to listen to them. As a good organizer, that is exactly what we need to do.”

He continued: “The leadership in the Democratic Party and other different institutions just go and do those polls and [look at] numbers and hire these big corporate, big companies to do the assessment and [spend] millions of dollars in the campaigns. They don’t speak about affordability. You need to listen to our community. That is how you build power and the capacity to win elections.”

‘Tough moment’

Not all 34 years with the organization have been easy.

It endured controversy in November 2023, after some members issued statements and social media posts expressing solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza that began Oct. 7 of that year.

It led some lawmakers, including Montgomery County’s Senate delegation to publicly scrutinize CASA and threaten to pull public funding. Private donors also announced they would withdraw funding. CASA released a public apology from Torres in response.

Torres acknowledged that it was “a very tough moment” for the organization.

“What I’ve learned from that, it was a very difficult moment, but we are going to keep demanding … peace and dignity for everybody, for Palestinian and for Israel,” he said. “We are going to keep doing that, and that is going to be our position about that forever.”

During this year’s 90-day legislative session, CASA leaders lobbied in Annapolis for legislation to prohibit local police from entering into 287(g) agreements with ICE. On the last day of the legislative session in April, lawmakers passed a watered-down version of a bill that does not include the 287(g) ban, the biggest loss for immigration advocates this year.

Although that part of the legislation wasn’t included in the bill, the sensitive locations provision was.

“This is an extraordinary victory that we got to celebrate. We are very grateful for what [the legislature] did in protection of our community,” Torres said.

And, he said advocates will be back next year to push for restriction of 287(g) agreements. One main reason, he said, stems from the Trump administration using that as “a loophole … to arrest and kidnap people who live in Maryland” such as Kilmar Abrego Garica. Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador, is both a union worker and member of CASA.

“We are going back in 2026 to convince our policy makers, our friends, the governor, that it’s the right thing to do,” Torres said.

Family time

Well, Torres himself may not come back right away after his retirement becomes official. He plans to spend time with family for at least six months. He may do some work as a consultant.

“But right now, I’m focused on my family,” he said.

Torres and his wife, Sonia Mora, an assistant chief administrative officer for the Montgomery County government, don’t have children of their own, but he plans to enjoy some time with his nieces and nephews.

But before he does that, he has a message to share with Maryland’s immigrant community, including its 250,000 green card holders.

“I beg you. This is so very, very important that you become U.S. citizens to protect your rights and your family’s rights,” he said. “When you are U.S. citizen, you have more rights for you and your family, and then you can register to vote and make a decision to vote for whatever you want to vote.”

Some residents, who speak limited English, fear the Trump administration’s tactics to arrest people for simply “being from a Black or brown community.”

“That is the reason why CASA exists to help you in that. We navigate all of those systems. Just call us and we take care of that,” he said. “We’re here to help.”

