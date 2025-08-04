Bond review postponed for Clarksburg mother facing murder charges related to missing children

Monday’s bond review hearing for a Clarksburg mother arrested Friday on first-degree murder charges in connection with her two children who went missing in 2014 was postponed until Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville due to her lawyer’s scheduling conflict.

In September 2014, Hoggle and her two children, 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah, went missing. The children’s father, Troy Turner, reported them missing the following day, and Hoggle was found about a week later, but her two children have never been found. Following her children’s disappearance, Hoggle was initially arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crimes of child neglect and interfering with a police investigation. In January 2015, Hoggle was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Kevin Hessler granted the request by David Felsen, Hoggle’s attorney. The hearing will now be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Rockville court.

Speaking to reporters in the lobby of the Circuit Court after the hearing, Felsen said there was no new evidence in the case or a change in Hoggle’s condition. He also said Hoggle was “arrested at gunpoint” while she was still under a “civil commitment,” as she has been since 2022, he said.

Civil commitment is also known as involuntary commitment, meaning an individual is placed in psychiatric care without their consent due to the severity of their mental health disorder.

“These are the exact same charges that were dismissed in 2022,” Felsen said. “… I was not contacted about any indictment or any arrest warrant. I contacted the [Montgomery County] state’s attorney on four occasions on Friday; I did not receive the courtesy of a response.”

The state’s attorney’s office planned to hold a press conference after Monday’s hearing, but canceled the briefing after the hearing was postponed. State’s Attorney John McCarthy told reporters he would not comment until after Tuesday’s hearing.

During Monday’s hearing, Felsen also requested the judge issue a gag order on the case to prohibit attorneys, parties or witnesses from speaking to the public or media about the pending case, saying that it was not “appropriate to try this case in the press.”

Felsen also noted that statements released Sunday by the county state’s attorney’s office and the county police department about Hoggle’s arrest and indictment contained “misstatements.” He did not specify which facts were incorrect, though Felsen noted that Hoggle had not been released from civil commitment but “was ordered supervision pursuant to the civil commitment.”

Hessler denied the request.

Turner appeared in court Monday afternoon wearing a T-shirt with his children’s names printed on it and calling for “justice.” The back of the T-shirt read, “We will be your voice.” He declined to comment to reporters after the court proceeding.

On Thursday, a Circuit Court grand jury indicted Hoggle, 38, on two counts of first-degree murder “for the deaths of her children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle,” the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Department of Police said Sunday in separate press releases.

Hoggle was then arrested Friday in Kent County after the “state became aware” that she had been discharged on July 23 from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup. The hospital is a maximum-security state psychiatric hospital where Hoggle had been held since 2015, according to that State’s Attorney’s Office.

Digital court records indicate that Hoggle’s residential address at the time of her arrest was a home in Chestertown, Maryland. According to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation’s property database, the home is owned by Crossroads Community Inc., a behavioral health recovery organization that provides services including psychiatric and residential rehabilitation programs.

Crossroads Community Inc. did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment on Monday afternoon.

David McCallister, a public information officer for the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Preparedness & Response, said Monday in an email to Bethesda Today that the department could not comment on an “active case.” He did not respond to questions about the reason or nature of Hoggle’s release from the hospital.

Hoggle, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was found incompetent to stand trial in Montgomery County District Court in January 2015. She was ordered committed to a psychiatric hospital — where she remained until July 23, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

In September 2017, the initial misdemeanor charges were dismissed and Hoggle was instead charged in Montgomery County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder. In December 2017, she was again ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The murder charges were dropped in November 2022 after a judge found she remained mentally unfit to stand trial.

Noting that Sarah and Jacob Hoggle “remain missing, and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still unsolved,” county police ask anyone with information concerning the case to contact the department or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Hoggle is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville. McCarthy and Deputy State’s Attorney Ryan Wechsler are prosecuting the case, according to the state’s attorney’s office.