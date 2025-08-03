Catherine Hoggle indicted on first-degree murder charges related to two missing children

Catherine Ashley Hoggle of Clarksburg will appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Monday for a bond review hearing following her indictment and arrest on first-degree murder charges related to her two missing children, according to a Sunday statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, a Circuit Court grand jury indicted Hoggle, 38, on two counts of first-degree murder “for the deaths of her children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle,” the statement said.

In September 2014, Hoggle and her two children, 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah, went missing. Their father, Troy Turner, reported them missing the following day. Hoggle was found about a week later, but her two children have never been found.

Hoggle was arrested Friday in Kent County, according to the state’s attorney’s office and Montgomery County police. The indictment and arrest came after the “state became aware” that Hoggle had been discharged July 23 from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, a maximum-security state psychiatric hospital where she has been held since 2015.

Hoggle is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville pending a 1:30 p.m. bond review hearing Monday in the Rockville court, according to police. State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Deputy State’s Attorney Ryan Weschler are prosecuting the case, according to Sunday’s statement from the state’s attorney’s office.

Following her children’s disappearance in 2014, Hoggle was initially charged with the misdemeanor crimes of child neglect and interfering with a police investigation.

Hoggle, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was found incompetent to stand trial in Montgomery County District Court in January 2015. She was ordered committed to the state psychiatric hospital — where she had remained until July 23.

In September 2017, the misdemeanor charges were dismissed and Hoggle was instead charged in Montgomery County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder. In December 2017, she was again ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The murder charges were dropped in November 2022 after a judge found she remained mentally unfit to stand trial.

Noting that Sarah and Jacob Hoggle “remain missing, and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still unsolved,” police ask anyone with information concerning the case to contact the department or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.