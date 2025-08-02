Tasty Tidbits: 9 MoCo eateries up for RAMMYS dining awards on Sunday

This year’s winners of dining awards from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), such as best brunch, hottest sandwich spot and new restaurant of the year, will be announced at the 2025 RAMMYS Awards and Gala held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening.

In April, nine Montgomery County eateries were named finalists for the dining awards, which have been dubbed by RAMW as the Oscars of the D.C. region’s restaurant scene. Among the county eateries in the running are Takoma Park’s San Pancho Burritos, which was nominated for the new restaurant of the year award, and Andy’s Pizza, which was nominated for the fast-casual restaurant of the year award.

At the gala, the winners of the fan-favorite categories – which were decided through public voting – will also be announced. J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, an American restaurant and craft cocktail bar in downtown Silver Spring, is in the running for the best brunch category. Takoma Park’s Soko Butcher Shop and Market, which is known for its Philly cheesesteak, and Jetties, a local sandwich chain with locations in Bethesda and Chevy Chase in Northwest Washington, D.C., are up for the hottest sandwich spot.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony Sunday evening.

Glenstone Museum to host Pitango Gelato pop-up next weekend

Pitango Gelato is returning to Montgomery County nearly a year after its Woodmont Triangle outpost in Bethesda closed. On Aug. 9, visitors to Potomac’s Glenstone Museum at 12100 Glen Road will have the opportunity to cool off with scoops from Pitango Gelato sold from a green pushcart, according to a press release from the gelato chain.

The pop-up is the first time the museum has partnered with a food vendor, according to the release. In September, Pitango’s Woodmont Triangle’s shop closed after four years on Fairmont Avenue. Pitango has several other locations in Baltimore, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The pop-up will run from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pitango’s classic sorbet and gelato flavors, such as Gianduja, an Italian hazelnut and chocolate gelato, and Mojito sorbet, will be available.

New brunch spot unlocked: Beth’s in Bethesda

Beth’s, a casual American restaurant serving burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads and signature cocktails, is now serving brunch on the weekends, according to a restaurant press release. The new brunch service offers an “elevated” brunch menu with duck prosciutto toast, crispy chicken and waffle, French toast and Mediterranean-inspired Turkish eggs, the release said.

The eatery at 4948 Fairmont Ave. opened in early December. Beth’s is the latest venture from Deniz and Celal Gulluoglu, the restaurateurs who own ala, a modern Levantine restaurant with locations in the District and downtown Bethesda.

According to the menu, the new brunch service will also offer small plates, including a Balloon Tostada with braised short ribs, feta and harissa aioli. Entrees include Hash & Salmon, a dish that consists of hashbrowns, smoked salmon, yogurt, smoked trout roe and fried eggs. The restaurant also offers classic brunch drinks, such as mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, for $10 a glass.

Brunch at Beth’s is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.