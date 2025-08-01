A greener goodbye: MoCo funeral business advocates for water cremation legalization

In more than a decade of helping people arrange funerals, Lily Buerkle has heard from many Montgomery County residents who were frustrated with the limited options available locally for handling remains.



“From the moment I started working in a funeral home, I felt like some families [who wanted environmentally friendly options] were so underserved, they couldn’t get what they wanted. So if a family came in and they didn’t want embalming … if they wanted a simple, natural burial, that was such an uphill battle for them,” Buerkle said. “I like to say yes to families – if it’s legal, I like to say yes. And there were always a couple things I couldn’t say yes to.”

Buerkle, who is passionate about making the funeral business more sustainable, decided to create Willow Green Funerals, a Bethesda-based company that will offer the environmentally friendly funerary practices desired by families Buerkle has worked with in the past.

Soon those practices could include alkaline hydrolysis, colloquially known as water cremation, if the County Council approves proposed legislation to allow funeral homes to offer the method. The council is considering a zoning text amendment (ZTA) sponsored by councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) that would change county zoning rules to allow licensed funeral homes and crematories to conduct alkaline hydrolysis. The bill has been subject to a public hearing and now will head to a council committee for potential amendments.

- Advertisement -

“This ZTA is basically a green way to die. Honestly, I know it’s a dark subject, but it’s life. We are going to die,” Fani-González said when introducing the bill during a June 17 council meeting.

A ‘gentler’ process

Alkaline hydrolysis is a process in which a body is decomposed by being placed in a pressurized stainless steel vessel containing 95% water and 5% alkaline solution (typically potassium hydroxide), according to Buerkle. According to the Cremation Association of North America, alkaline hydrolysis uses significantly less fuel and has an overall lower carbon footprint than traditional cremation or burial. It is also considered by some funerary professionals, including Buerkle, to be a “gentler” process than traditional cremation.

“Water is already a great decomposer, and this alkali really just kind of speeds up the decomposition process. It sort of speeds up what would happen if you were buried in the earth for a much longer amount of time,” she said.

The vessel machine is heated to between 200 and 300 degrees. In comparison, traditional fire cremation machines typically are heated to 1,600 degrees, Buerkle said. Because a much lower temperature is used, the process could take longer than traditional cremation and could last between four to 12 hours, she said.

Upon completion, a sterile, DNA-free liquid remains and is released to the local wastewater system. The process also produces pulverized bone remains similar to ashes that are made available to families, according to Buerkle.

Seeking an environmentally friendly option

Adrian Gardner, a county resident and former attorney for the county’s planning department, became frustrated a few years ago when his mother was dying and he and his family felt limited by the funerary options available.

“My mom was going into hospice, and I was talking with my sisters about what we were going to do, and I heard this amazing thing on NPR about natural organic reduction, human composting,” Gardner said. “And it just intrigued me … so I started researching what was available in Maryland. And it just struck me as completely odd that it wasn’t available in Maryland.”



Gardner said he became fascinated with environmentally funerary practices. Searching the internet, he discovered Buerkle through an online lecture and asked to connect in person.

- Advertisement -

He said he was frustrated that “we didn’t have the option, and that’s kind of what motivated me, because I know for any family who’s gone through the challenge of what to do with someone they love, you want to find a way to honor the way their life was lived.”

Buerkle and Gardner decided to partner on Willow Green Funerals – but there was one catch. Several environmentally friendly funeral practices, including alkaline hydrolysis, weren’t legal in Maryland due to zoning technicalities. So the pair decided to lobby members of the Maryland General Assembly to sponsor legislation in hopes of legalizing water cremation.

Their efforts were successful. During the 2024 legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Green Death Care Options Act, which established requirements and prohibitions for water cremation facilities. The act also required the state Office of Cemetery Oversight and the state Board of Morticians & Funeral Directors to adopt regulations to govern these facilities.

The bill, which went into effect Oct. 1, was sponsored by Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Dist. 18), who represents parts of Silver Spring, Chevy Chase and Kensington, and Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Dist. 14), who represents parts of Silver Spring, Burtonsville, Olney and other parts of the upcounty.

Unlike traditional cremation, alkaline hydrolysis doesn’t use an incinerator, which means a funeral home that uses the process produces less of an environmental impact, according to Buerkle. However, jurisdictions must still pass zoning laws that allow funeral homes to use the process.

Gardner knew Fani-González from his time working with her when she served on the county Planning Board, so he reached out to see if she knew of any councilmembers interested in taking up the legislation at the county level.



Fani-González told Bethesda Today that she was eager to sponsor it herself because the issue is personal to her. Her mother, who considered herself an environmentalist and was dedicated to limiting her carbon footprint, died of cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fani-González. Because of social distancing restrictions, Fani-González was faced with limited funerary options when deciding how to handle her mother’s death. She researched environmentally friendly options, but they weren’t available in the county at the time.

“I knew about water cremation, but we didn’t have the option here,” Fani-González said. “I know my mom would have loved being cremated with alkaline hydrolysis instead of the traditional [method], but it was my only option.”

Fani-González said allowing alkaline hydrolysis in the county is an important step that’s aligned with the county’s climate goals.

“As soon as we make this a law, I’m going to update my will because I want to have a water cremation,” Fani-González said. “We have got to modernize the way we treat the people we love after they die.”

If alkaline hydrolysis is legalized in the county, Buerkle and Gardner said they hope to quickly open a brick-and-mortar location that offers the process and have been looking for the right location in the county.

But that won’t be the end of their advocacy. They said they want to push for additional environmentally friendly funeral practices to be legalized in Maryland and in the county, including natural organic reduction, colloquially known as human composting.

“A lot of people in this area live carefully. They try to recycle, they compost their food, they try to bike to work,” Buerkle said. “And when it comes to end of life options, there’s not that many on the table. We want all the options on the table for all the families, we want people to just have more choices and to be able to have something that feels aligned with how they lived their life.”