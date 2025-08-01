From Bethesda Magazine: Strawberry-themed summer home decor

Wild Walls

Make a bold statement with the “Berry Nice” oversize novelty pattern wallpaper from York Wallcoverings’ Madcap Cottage collection. It is peel-and-stick, washable, repositionable, and available in berry pink (pictured) or navy blue. A 20½-by-20-foot roll covers 34.16 square feet. $70 per roll suggested retail price. Available at Dan Kugler’s Design, 11622 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, 301-770-3090, dankuglersdesign.com; Sherwin Williams, 4809 Auburn Ave., Bethesda, 301-654-7955, sherwin-williams.com; Urban Country, 7121 Arlington Road, Bethesda, 301-654-0500, urbancountrydesigns.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Pillow Talk

Bright colors and punch-needle embroidery make this strawberry-shaped indoor/outdoor throw pillow pop. It’s as sustainable as it is fun because it’s made from PET, a material derived from recycled plastic bottles. $29.99 at World Market, 12266 Rockville Pike (Federal Plaza), Rockville, 301-816-2480, worldmarket.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Put a Ring on It

Seasonal napkin rings add a finishing touch to a summer tabletop. These little cuties are handmade of palm leaf and adorned with whimsical clusters of strawberries. $68 per pair at Serena & Lily, 7121 Bethesda Lane (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-531-1839, serenaandlily.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Cook’s Catalog

Add some charm to your countertop with a fruit-and-flower-adorned tin. The Strawberry Fields recipe box from Rifle Paper Co. has a gold metallic interior and comes with 24 recipe cards and 12 dividers. $42 at The Blue House, 7833 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, 301-656-6088, thebluehousebethesda.com

Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Ripe on Time

Designed to resemble classic produce cartons, these hand-painted glazed stoneware versions feature blueberries, strawberries or cherries. The Fruta berry baskets measure 4-by-4-inches square and are dishwasher safe. $16 each at Anthropologie, 4801 Bethesda Ave. (Bethesda Row), Bethesda, 240-345-9413, anthropologie.com

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.