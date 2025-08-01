Man to serve 23 years in prison for Montgomery Village rape in 2000 

A Prince George’s County man is expected to serve 23 years in prison for raping a woman in 2000 in Montgomery Village, according to a statement Thursday from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer sentenced James Lorenzo Greene, 49, of Fairmount Heights in Prince George’s County to life in prison, suspending all but 23 years, and five years of supervised probation following his release. Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree rape on May 22 for the attack that occurred in July 2000, according to the statement.

David Wooten, Greene’s attorney, declined to comment after emailed requests from Bethesda Today Friday morning.

According to the statement, Green approached a man and woman walking along Walker’s Choice Road in Montgomery Village around 1:55 a.m. on July 26, 2000. Greene robbed the pair at gunpoint, according to the statement.

After robbing them, Greene directed them at gunpoint to walk away from the street toward a nearby parking lot, asking them “How much do you want to live?,” according to charging documents. He told man and woman they would be getting in the trunk of a car.

Greene continued to tell the couple to head toward a picnic area behind townhomes on Lake Landing Road. He then told the man to lie face down on the ground and raped the woman, according to the charging documents.

During the assault, the woman discovered Greene no longer had the gun in his hand, so she told the man to attack Greene. After fighting Greene, the pair ran toward the townhomes and knocked on doors until someone let them inside to call the police.

The case was unsolved for 23 years until detectives from the county police department’s Cold Case Unit submitted crime scene evidence in August 2023 to the crime laboratory, the statement said. A DNA profile was extracted from the evidence and submitted to the combined DNA index system, which matched it to Greene. Greene was previously convicted of several charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.

Greene was arrested at his Prince George’s County home on Sept. 6, 2023. In the statement, State’s Attorney John McCarthy thanks the police department’s Cold Case Unit for the dedication that led to resolving the case after 25 years.