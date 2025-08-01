MCFRS won’t release details of investigation into employee who allegedly posted racist comment

The results of an investigation into a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) employee who allegedly posted a racist comment on a county police department social media post will not be shared publicly, according to MCFRS officials.

MCFRS Assistant Chief Dan Ogren said Tuesday in an email to Bethesda Today that details of the investigation are considered a “confidential personnel matter” and protected by labor law. Ogren also said the work status of the employee and whether they will be disciplined would not be shared publicly or internally.

The investigation was one of four confirmed by MCFRS in less than two weeks after a career firefighter at the Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department Station 16 intentionally soaked the baseball field at Montgomery Blair High School ahead of a collegiate league game, and an engine company damaged a firetruck when a firefighter drove it into floodwaters in Silver Spring. A fourth investigation was announced Monday after a volunteer emergency medical technician at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad was arrested by Fairfax County police and charged with child sexual assault.

On July 21, the department released a statement regarding the online incident, saying it was aware of the “inappropriate comment.” An internal investigation had been initiated, and the employee was placed in a “non-operational status,” the statement said.

“The content of the comment is concerning and does not reflect the values or commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion upheld by MCFRS,” the statement said. “MCFRS takes allegations of this nature seriously. We remain committed to maintaining the trust of the community we serve and upholding the highest standards of professional conduct among all members of our department.”

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said during his July 23 weekly media briefing that he was “very concerned” about the incident.

“I know what the language was, and it was absolutely inappropriate on that posting,” Elrich said. “And they’ll be handled through the process that we have, and they’re not being ignored. And I guarantee you that [Fire] Chief [Corey] Smedley takes this stuff very seriously, and there will be consequences.”

In a July 21 email to Bethesda Today, Ogren said the employee made a racist comment on a police department Facebook post regarding a homicide investigation at Leisure World.

In early July, county police arrested and charged 80-year-old Vivian Stewart Nation, a Leisure World resident, with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in their apartment. He was held without bond by a judge and ordered to undergo a competency evaluation due to concerns about his cognitive functioning. Nation was later committed to a Maryland Department of Health mental health facility, according to digital court records, and awaits a Dec. 23 competency hearing in Montgomery County District Court.

Ogren said Tuesday he did not know how long the internal investigation into the racist comment would take.

“The work status of the employee, what if any discipline may or may not occur, will not be shared, even internally. I would not expect any type of public release of information,” Ogren said.

Response from county officials

During the July 23 briefing, Elrich was asked by a reporter whether the recent incidents involving MCFRS firefighters were indicative of problems within the fire department related to violations of employee protocol or behavior.

“I think these are possibly different things,” Elrich said. “I mean, the issue with the fire truck could be as simple as just the driver not being adequately trained or adequately assessing the situation.”

Elrich noted the incident involving the fire truck that drove into the floodwaters at the intersection of East West Highway and Sundale Drive in Silver Spring was not the first issue to occur with an MCFRS apparatus, and the racist comment post by the firefighter did not mark the department’s first experience with personnel issues. He then quoted former county police chief J. Thomas Manger, who recently retired as head of the U.S. Capitol Police.

“He would say, ‘My department is made up of human beings and among those human beings sometimes are people who don’t always do the right thing,’ ” Elrich said. “And that’s just the nature of every workplace in the county, probably — that not everybody does everything exactly the way they should.”

Jeffrey Buddle, president of the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 1664), said Thursday in a statement to Bethesda Today that while the union does not comment on personnel matters, the comments by local officials about the incidents while they are under investigation are “discouraging.”

“The comments seem to presume that some or all of these employees engaged in misconduct,” Buddle said. “Every MCFRS employee, whether they are a member of the IAFF Local 1664 bargaining unit or not, is entitled to a fair and unbiased investigation before any conclusions about their conduct are reached.”

During Elrich’s briefing, county Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said that “it really stands out” when incidents such as those under investigation occur because the county’s career and volunteer firefighters “do an exceptional job.”

“I think it is important to recognize that we do take these situations very seriously, but we also recognize that the vast majority of the time, our first responders are doing exactly what we train them to do,” Stoddard said.