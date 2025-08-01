First responders rescue 6 from cars submerged in floodwaters in Potomac  

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) saved six people, including two children ages 2 and 8, from floodwaters after the cars they were in became submerged in floodwaters Thursday in Potomac, according to a Thursday night statement from MCFRS.

MCFRS units were dispatched to the intersection of Bradley Boulevard and Mercy Hollow Lane, and found one partially submerged vehicle pressed against a guardrail, according to the statement. Montgomery County police notified MCFRS crews of a second vehicle, about 200 feet away, which was almost completely submerged with an 8-year-old child on top of the vehicle. Inside that vehicle, a woman and a 2-year-old remained stuck, the statement said.

MCFRS’s Swift Water Rescue teams were dispatched and operated a “high-risk” operation, saving all six people stuck in the floodwaters, according to the statement.

The dangerous conditions followed multiple rounds of thunderstorms for which the National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a flood watch for Montgomery County and other parts of the Washington, D.C., region. Up to 2 inches of rainfall in 30 minutes was forecasted by the NWS.

According to the National Weather Service, Bethesda, Rockville and Potomac saw 2 to 4 inches of rain fall by 4:15 p.m.

4:15pm: Bethesda/Rockville/Potomac area already with 2-4" of rain and heavy rain still falling. Turn Around/Don't Drown. Monitor low areas & drainages for rapid rises. Seek high ground if needed. Parts of NE/NW DC too. #mdwx #dcwx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 31, 2025

On Thursday, James Leinhauser, the Fire Station 33 captain who reported to the scene in Potomac, said the rescue was an example of the hard work MCFRS crews put into helping others.

“This wasn’t a one-off act of bravery — it was the direct result of relentless training, teamwork, and a deep commitment to service,” Leinhauser said in the statement.

This is the second time in two weeks that the county has seen severe flooding. On July 19, storms in Silver Spring dumped up to 5½ inches on the area, stranding several vehicles and damaging a fire engine that drove into the floodwaters.

Thursday’s rain also caused River Road at Counselman Road to be closed due to flooding, according to a social media post from county police.