Government & Politics

Joe Biden visits Kensington ice cream shop

Plus: Bethesda ranks second safest suburb in U.S.; Hiker recounts helicopter rescue from Billy Goat Trail

By Ashlyn Campbell
August 1, 2025 8:34 a.m. | Updated: August 1, 2025 8:54 a.m.
Former President Joe Biden, famously an ice cream lover, stopped by a Kensington Baskin Robbins on Monday to grab a sweet treat. The owner’s brother said Biden offered to take a selfie with him and that the former president’s order included a double scoop of chocolate and vanilla and a chocolate milkshake. [Fox 5 DC

Bethesda ranks second safest suburb in U.S. 

Bethesda was ranked as the second safest suburb in the U.S. while Rockville was ranked as the fourth, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study reviewed 360 suburbs based on data including violent crime, drug overdoses and traffic deaths. Lehi, Utah, was ranked as the No. 1 safest suburb. [MoCoShow

Hiker recounts helicopter rescue from Billy Goat Trail 

A hiker recounted his helicopter rescue from the Billy Goat Trail in Potomac after he suffered heat exhaustion. The hiker had lost sight of his group and made a wrong turn before other hikers saw that his face was pale and they made the decision to contact the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [Montgomery County Media]  

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 75 degrees 

