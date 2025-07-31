One injured in Takoma Park shooting

Takoma Park police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday and injured one man near the Red Carpet Inn on New Hampshire Avenue, the department said Thursday morning in a news release.

The incident does not appear to be a random act and there is no threat to the community, police said.

According to the release, officers responded to the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 12:09 a.m. for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a conscious 30-year-old man in the area of the Red Carpet Inn who reported he had been shot in the abdomen.

Officers called for emergency medical personnel to assess and treat the man’s injuries. The man was then transported to a local hospital, according to the release.

Investigating officers found evidence from the shooting in the parking lot, according to the release. Police did not say what that evidence was.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100, the release said.