Nuclear energy firm to move headquarters to Gaithersburg

X-energy, a nuclear reactor and energy company, recently announced that it would move from its current headquarters in Rockville to a 120,000-square-foot office in Gaithersburg. The relocation and expansion are expected to create 525 new jobs over the next six years. [BisNow]

Silver Spring swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting two children

Prince George’s County police said Wednesday that officers had arrested and charged Tylar Wang’Ombe-Gichuru, 25, of Silver Spring, for allegedly sexually assaulting two children he was teaching to swim. He is being held without bond. [DC News Now]

Boba tea shop to open in former Moorenko’s ice cream shop

Sweet Bamboo Boba, a Severna Park-based do-it-yourself bubble tea shop, has plans to open a shop in the former Moorenko’s Ice Cream shop on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather:

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon with a high near 94 degrees.

In case you missed it:

New $100M Silver Spring affordable housing complex offers multifamily apartments

Dok Khao to open Thursday in Chevy Chase Lake

From Bethesda Magazine: Virginia’s River Realm focuses on ecotourism, waterfront relaxation