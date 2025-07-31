Flood watch issued for Montgomery County  

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Montgomery County and other parts of the Washington, D.C. region beginning Thursday afternoon, as multiple rounds of thunderstorms bring the potential of up to 2 inches of rain falling in 30 minutes.

The weather service said on social media Thursday morning the flood watch would run from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday with strong and severe thunderstorms forecasted to occur from 1 to 9 p.m. and showers becoming heaviest between 3 to 8 p.m.

A watch indicates the possibility of severe weather while a warning indicates severe weather is happening or is about to happen, according to NWS.

The weather service said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone areas, including urban areas and places with poor drainage. The weather service placed the county at a level three out of four levels of risk for flooding.

Showers & strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon & evening, primarily 1pm and 9pm. The metro areas of Baltimore, MD and The District of Columbia will be the focus for possible Flash Flooding. Flood Watch in effect northern Shenandoah Valley east to Chesapeake Bay. pic.twitter.com/ezgTY7lUbb — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 31, 2025 - Advertisement -

Silver Spring experienced flooding after thunderstorms dumped up to 5 ½ inches on the area July 19, stranding several vehicles and damaging a fire engine that drove into the floodwaters.

According to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, a slow-moving cold front colliding with hot humid air over the Washington, D.C., area is likely to create strong thunderstorms. Winds parallel to the front could cause showers to repeat over the same regions. Montgomery County and the surrounding areas could receive up to 8 inches of rain, according to the Capital Weather Gang.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer encouraged the public to prepare now by clearing debris and leaves from around houses, street gutters and storm drains.

Be Aware, Be Informed, Be Prepared – Weather ALERT – NOTE: Take time NOW to clear debris/leaves from storm drains, not only around house (basement door, etc), but clear debris along street gutters & storm drains as well, so when it does rain, “just let it go with the flow!!” pic.twitter.com/51yZjXYMiV — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 31, 2025

The Maryland State Highway Administration warned drivers on social media to “use extreme caution” and to “Turn Around – Don’t Drown” while driving. In its forecast discussion, the weather service also warned evening commuters to be aware of possible flooding, to not drive through flooded roadways, and to find alternative routes or avoid driving during the worst of the weather.