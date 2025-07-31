Five things to know about MCPS’s proposed programming changes 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is proposing to implement regional programming to replace its long-standing model of offering competitive, countywide programs and others provided through high school consortia.

MCPS says the goal is to bring more equity and accessibility to programming, noting that some students have more opportunities to apply to different programs when compared to others because of where they live and accessibility to the programming.

The change in programs would be a significant shift for families, particularly for students and parents who set their sights on such highly competitive, application-only magnet programs as the Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and the countywide International Baccalaureate Programme (IB) at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville.

With the school board expected to vote in December on whether to implement the new regional model, here are five things to know about the proposed changes in programming:

Rising eighth graders would continue in current programming

Students starting eighth grade in the coming school year (and who would graduate in 2030) and those currently in high school will be part of a “legacy cohort” and would be able to continue in their current program until they graduate, according to an MCPS presentation during the July 24 school board meeting.

The first admissions process for the regional programs would begin during the 2026-2027 school year. That means students who are entering seventh grade starting in the 2025-2026 school year would be eligible for regional programs the following school year and could continue in those programs until they graduate. During those years, the current and the newly proposed model would operate at the same time.

Program admissions would remain similar to current processes

Students would apply for regional programs through MCPS instead of through individual schools, according to the meeting. There would be criteria- and interest-based processes, which MCPS offers now. Interest-based programs are admitted based on a lottery system, according to MCPS. Criteria-based programs are admitted based on multiple factors, which may include materials such as a written application or the submission of portfolios, according to MCPS.

Programs would offer 120 to 260 seats for students, depending on the program, interest and space in the school. MCPS would also save some seats for local students who want to attend their home school.

MCPS would also introduce “on and off ramps” for programs past ninth grade for students who may enter a program and decide they don’t like it or for students who want to enter a program later in high school.

There would be six regions with five program themes

According to the recommendation, district high schools would be divided into six regions with four or five high schools in each region. There would also be five program themes, with each high school having one to two programs that fall under the themes.

MCPS staff recommended dividing high schools into the following regions:

Region one: Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walt Whitman in Bethesda, and Montgomery Blair, Albert Einstein and Northwood in Silver Spring;

Region two: James Hubert Blake and Springbrook in Silver Spring, Paint Branch in Burtonsville, and Sherwood in Sandy Spring;

Region three: Walter Johnson in Bethesda, Charles W. Woodward in Rockville, and Wheaton and John F. Kennedy in Silver Spring;

Region four: Richard Montgomery, Rockville, and Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville and Winston Churchill in Potomac;

Region five: Crown and Gaithersburg in Gaithersburg, Col. Zadok Magruder in Rockville, Damascus and Watkins Mill in Wheaton; and

Region six: Northwest in Germantown and Clarksburg, Poolesville, Seneca Valley and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg.

MCPS staff also recommended these program themes:

Medical science and health care;

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM);

IB, humanities and language;

Leadership and public service, education; and

Visual and performing arts, design and communication.

Schools in different regions may offer slightly different programs under the same themes, according to the July 24 presentation. For example, one school in region one could have a criteria-based STEM program and interest-based engineering, cybersecurity and machine learning and data science programs. A school in region two could have a criteria-based STEM program and interest-based engineering, programming and agricultural science programs.

Some countywide programs could continue in a regional format

During the July 24 school board meeting, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said some programs would likely be kept as regional programs, instead of remaining as countywide programs.

The district conducted “asset mapping” of current programs and resources to better understand its programming, Taylor said at the meeting. He pointed specifically to the STEM magnet at Montgomery Blair High and the visual arts program at Albert Einstein High as some of the programs that could continue under the new model.

“We don’t want schools to lose a lot of the characteristics that make them who they are,” Taylor said.

Students also would continue to be able to access the career and technical education hubs at Thomas Edison High School of Technology and at Seneca Valley High. Each school will serve students from multiple regions, according to the July 24 presentation.

The consortiums would be realigned into a regional model

MCPS has two consortia: The Downcounty Consortium (DCC), which includes Albert Einstein, Montgomery Blair, John F. Kennedy, Northwood and Wheaton high schools and the Northeast Consortium (NEC), which includes James Hubert Blake, Springbrook and Paint Branch. Students attending schools in a given consortia can choose to go through a lottery assignment process to be placed in one of the schools in the consortia, each of which offers a unique program.

The regional programs would replace the DCC and NEC. MCPS staff said during the July 24 meeting that MCPS wanted to “build on the strengths of the consortia model.”