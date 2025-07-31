Proposed gas-powered leafblower ban exemption killed in committee

A proposed exemption to Montgomery County’s gas-powered leafblower ban designed to help professional landscapers won’t move forward following the County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee 2-1 vote against it Monday.

The council passed legislation in 2023 banning the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers. A ban on sales took effect July 1, 2024, and a ban on use of the equipment went into effect July 1.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), the sole councilmember to vote against the 2023 bill, introduced legislation last month that would have provided an exemption to the county’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

The exemption proposed by Albornoz would have exclusively applied to licensed professional landscaping companies for use of gas-powered leaf blowers between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, limiting use to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The legislation would have had a sunset date in 2028.

- Advertisement -

Introducing the bill in June, Albornoz said he proposed the exemption to help defray costs for professional landscapers.

“People’s disposable incomes have gone down. [Contract] renewals are significantly down, and the fall season is the busiest for these landscaping professionals,” Albornoz said. “And as we have seen, in some part because of tariffs, the cost of electric commercial-powered leaf blowers was already expensive and is now even more so.”

The goal of the proposed exemption, according to a council legislative staff report, was to allow professional landscapers more time to use gas-powered leaf blowers before transitioning due to the limitations and expense of battery-powered leaf blowers.

The Transportation and Environment Committee is chaired by councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) and includes council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2). Balcombe voted for the exemption while Glass and Stewart voted against it.

Balcombe said during Monday’s committee meeting she supported the exemption because she is concerned the county’s rebate program for purchasing equipment does not provide enough financial support for small landscaping companies.

Businesses and residents with a county street address are eligible for the rebate program designed to help defray the cost of purchasing an approved leaf blower; the trade-in of gas-powered leafblower is not required. Under the rebate program, landscapers with annual revenue of less than $250,000 or five or fewer employees can receive up to $1,500 in a year. Landscapers with revenue of more than $250,000 or six or more employees can receive up to $1,000 in a year. Residents can receive up to $100 for one rebate. More information is available on the county government’s website.

“I am concerned about how this will impact our business owners, particularly our small business owners,” Balcombe said. “There is no way to adequately compensate our landscapers for their significant financial investment in this technology.”

She also echoed concerns from landscapers that the electric leafblowers are not powerful enough for professional landscaping work.

But Glass and Stewart argued the county can find ways to strengthen support for landscapers and fine-tune enforcement protocols while allowing the ban to move forward.

- Advertisement -

“{We need to] look at other ways we can connect with businesses … to help people and businesses make that transition,” Stewart said. “But I think we need to stay the course.”

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) was also skeptical of the need for Albornoz’s bill when asked about it during a virtual media briefing last month.



“If anybody can afford to pay for an extra battery, it’s the large companies that do landscaping,” Elrich said. “This should not be a barrier to being able to comply with the law. Battery-powered alternatives are now reliable and more affordable.”



During a July 15 public hearing on the legislation, supporters said the proposed exemption would help small landscaping businesses adjust to the change.



“We’re here today to ask for a compromise, as the battery technology is simply not there for landscape contractors to do our work in the fall,” said Paul Kolanowski, owner of Kollins Landscaping in Olney. “[Electric] blowers only run for about 40 minutes, powered by two or three heavy batteries and then need to be recharged over and over again. We’re asking for just three months of the year, while using battery equipment for the other nine.”



But those opposed said the exemption would negate the positive impacts of the ban, which is considered a noise ordinance and an environmental protection measure.

“Just because the White House takes active steps to undo past legislation that protected both worker safety and our environment does not mean that you have to follow its lead on a local level,” said Darian Unger, chair of the Montgomery County Sierra Club. “Montgomery County is supposed to be different. We shouldn’t act that way. In one direction lies progress, and the other direction lies backsliding.”