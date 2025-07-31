Police rescue Germantown child allegedly held at knifepoint by father

A Germantown man is being held without bond after allegedly threatening to kill his 9-year-old son and holding him at knifepoint once officers arrived at his home, Montgomery County police said Thursday in a statement.

Gokhan Dugan, 47, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to the statement.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County police officers were dispatched to the 19900 block of Stoney Point Way in Germantown for a report of a man inside his home who was threatening to kill his child.

Responding officers spoke with family members and tried to deescalate the situation while attempting to communicate with Dugan, according to the release. After officers entered the home, Dugan took his son and went into the kitchen and held a large knife to the child. Officers gave multiple commands for Dugan to drop the knife, but he refused, according to the statement and video released by police.

An officer deployed his taser, causing Dugan to drop the knife. Officers were able to take the child to safety and arrest Dugan without injury, according to the statement.

Dugan is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville. Attorney information was not available for Dugan in court records.