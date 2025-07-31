Report of active shooter in Bethesda dispelled by police

A man who set off an active shooter response in a Bethesda parking garage at the Naval Support Activity campus on Thursday will not be facing charges after Montgomery County police determined he had a plastic training rifle and “no malicious intent,” the department said in a Thursday afternoon release.

Police were dispatched at 10:24 a.m. Thursday to the 8900 block of Rockville Pike for the report of an active shooter. A caller reported a man with what appeared to be a rifle in a parking garage.

Police found the man and determined that the firearm was a plastic training rifle. There is no threat to the community and the scene is secure, according to police statement.

This is a developing story.