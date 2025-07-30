New $100M Silver Spring affordable housing complex offers multifamily apartments

What was once a 72-unit garden-style apartment complex built in the 1950s is now a five-story, 189-unit affordable housing community on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring’s Forest Glen neighborhood, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit housing developer and county and state officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, county and state officials and the Montgomery Housing Partnership, whose mission is to expand access to quality affordable housing, celebrated the grand opening of the $100 million complex, Residences at Forest Glen, at 2106 Belvedere Blvd.

“This is a really exciting project to be at,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said during the event. “I was here when they were starting construction, and this thing has come a long way. It’s habitable now, and it’s a really nice project in the right place.”

The light grey, dark orange and slate blue building featuring yellow accents on its façade offers units at a range of affordability, according to officials. With frontage along Georgia Avenue, it is situated less than half a mile from the Forest Glen Metro Station.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s event marked another opening of an affordable housing development in the county this summer, following the opening of Allium Place in Silver Spring in late June. Allium Place features 195 residential units with a mix of rental and ownership options.

Rob Goldman, president of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), told Bethesda Today during Tuesday’s event that the building is an “exciting” development along the Georgia Avenue transit corridor.

He also noted the modern complex improves upon the “eyesore” that was the previous property, the Forest Glen Apartments. Over the years, Goldman said, the apartment complex had become “rundown and dilapidated.”

“We really had a vision to do something bigger and better and something that really could make an impact for low-income residents,” Goldman said. “So, we … got that building upzoned, knocked the building down and in its place, we created 189 new affordable homes within walking distance from the Forest Glen Metro.”

Of the 189 apartments at the new complex, there are 77 one-bedroom units, 83 two-bedroom units and 29 three-bedroom units, according to MHP. The majority of the complex’s units – 143 – are available to households making 60% of the area median income (AMI).

AMI is a metric that describes the midpoint of an area’s income distribution. The county’s AMI for a family of four is $154,700, according to 2024 data from the Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

In addition, 24 units in the complex are available for households with an income less than 30% of the area median income; 14 units are available for those with an income less than 40% AMI; and eight units are available for tenants with an income less than 50% AMI, according to MHP.

Goldman said Tuesday that the building has dozens of residents already, and the nonprofit is still processing hundreds of applications to fill units in the rest of the building. According to Goldman, more than 900 rental applications for the building were received.

Construction on the apartment building, which has amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor playground, community garden, rooftop terrace, club room and underground parking garage, began in spring 2023. MHP purchased the Forest Glen apartments in 2016.

- Advertisement -

The acquisition of the property and the new development were made possible through a partnership with the county government and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. In addition, JP Morgan and Chase, Capital One, Enterprise and the TD Charitable Foundation were all funding partners on the project, according to MHP.

Councilmembers Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) attended the grand opening ceremony and emphasized their support for public-private partnerships to develop affordable housing projects in the county.

“This housing is luxury housing,” Friedson said during the ceremony. “It just happens to be affordable to more people in our community. Why? Because we made a commitment as a community, as a county, and as a state, that we were going to provide the funding to subsidize” affordable housing.

Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Artie Harris, who also attended the grand opening event, later told Bethesda Today in an email that he was “thrilled” to see the opening of the complex. Before his role on the planning board, Harris was the vice president of real estate at MHP for 14 years.

“This was a project that I was passionate about when working at Montgomery Housing Partnership, and now as the Chair of the Planning Board, I’m so happy to see its completion,” he said.

Harris noted the project was a “shining example” of how the county can “meet the moment” and respond to the need for more affordable housing options.

“This is a big win for residents today and for the county’s future,” Harris said.

Representatives from Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-Dist. 8) office also attended the ceremony and presented MHP with a certificate of special congressional recognition for the grand opening of the Residences at Forest Glen.

A ‘second chance’

Nina Teasley, a resident of the new building, told Bethesda Today at Tuesday’s grand opening event that she was proud to be a tenant and have friends and family visit.

“I love being here,” Teasley said.

Teasley also spoke during the grand opening ceremony and shared her journey and the challenges with finding affordable housing in the county and eventually finding a home at the Forest Glen complex.

Before moving into The Residences at Forest Glen, Teasley said she had faced housing challenges due to having an eviction on her record, which led to denied rental applications even though she has a stable job.

The Cincinnati native moved to Montgomery County in 2016 to be closer to family and quickly realized that she loved the area, but it was “very, very unaffordable,” she said.

So when Teasley’s career coach encouraged her to apply for an affordable unit at the Residences at Forest Glen, she immediately applied, she said. For about a year, Teasley had been living at her daughter’s apartment in Bethesda but wanted a space of her own with a more affordable rent.

Teasley’s application was initially denied. But she was “determined” and decided to reach out to her congressman, Raskin and raise the issue with his office, she recounted during the ceremony and to Bethesda Today.

Teasley said Raskin’s office helped her connect with County Councilmember Andrew Friedson’s (D-Dist. 1) office, which then put her in touch with leaders at MHP.

After numerous calls and emails with MHP employees, Teasley’s denial was overturned.

“I was so happy because this community is beautiful. It’s an apartment, but everybody can afford a home,” Teasley told Bethesda Today. “It just feels really good to have a place where I can breathe and rest my head.”