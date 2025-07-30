Purple Line closure in downtown Silver Spring extended until after Labor Day

The intersection of Fenton Street and Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring will continue to be closed for Purple Line construction through at least Labor Day, according to an announcement posted by Maryland Purple Line this week. [Source of the Spring]

$1.3M settlement from vaping company to go to local groups

Three local groups will receive grants from a $1.3 million settlement from vaping company JUUL and Altria Group, the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Tuesday. Money will go to Elite Soccer Youth Development Academy; Identity, Inc.; and Tree of Hope Association, Inc. with the the aim of preventing and reducing youth vaping. [7News]

Bethesda native Katie Ledecky continues to dominate in the pool with latest title

The most decorated female swimmer in history — and Bethesda native — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500 freestyle race at the swimming world championships in Singapore on Tuesday. [Associated Press]

