Lidl supermarket now open in downtown Bethesda

The long-awaited Lidl grocery store in downtown Bethesda is now open.

The store at 7625 Old Georgetown Road held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, attended by dozens of county residents and County Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), who represents the Bethesda area. Dozens of customers waited in line to enter the store, according to an Instagram story posted by Lidl’s U.S. account.

Big crowd and great energy this morning at the grand opening of the @LidlUS in Bethesda!



Exciting to welcome a new grocery store offering fresh food, affordable prices, and a convenient, community-centered shopping experience right in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/ue6TUsS1rp — Councilmember Andrew Friedson (@Andrew_Friedson) July 30, 2025

“Exciting to welcome a new grocery store … right in the neighborhood,” Friedson said in a social media post.

In 2024, the German supermarket chain with stores across the East Coast announced it had begun construction on the 43,227-square-foot supermarket. The store was initially slated to open at the end of last year, but the opening was delayed because the company wanted to “ensure we’re providing customers with the best possible shopping experience,” a spokesperson told Bethesda Today in early July.

- Advertisement -

The Bethesda grocery store is the chain’s fourth in the county and is a three-minute walk from the Bethesda Metro station at 7450 Wisconsin Ave. It replaces a Safeway that occupied the ground-floor space at Bethesda Place Apartments, a mixed-use apartment building. After 27 years in Bethesda, the Safeway closed in March 2018 due to underperformance, Bethesda Today reported at the time.

Lidl is known for stocking nearly 80% of its products from private label companies and displaying items in their delivery boxes as a way to save time and money, according to the Lidl website. The store also features a selection of imported foods from Spanish olives and chilled Italian pastas to French cheeses and Greek pastries.

The Bethesda store also has Lidl’s signature bakery department, which offers 49-cent butter croissants, Angel Hair Chocolate (Turkish cotton candy, rich raspberry chocolate and creamy pistachio filling), bagels and miniature-sized baguettes. Customers will also find the chain’s Midl of Lidl aisle, which features home goods, kitchen gadgets and clothing.

The Bethesda Lidl is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lidl also has stores in Takoma Park, Wheaton and Montgomery Village, among the 20 it operates in Maryland and 150 on the East Coast.

Freelancer Courtney Cohn contributed to this story.