Dok Khao to open Thursday in Chevy Chase Lake

Thai restaurant Dok Khao is opening in Chevy Chase Lake on Thursday morning, according to a sign posted Tuesday on the restaurant’s front door.

A soft opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant at 8551 Connecticut Ave., according to the sign.

Dok Khao, which has a location in Columbia, serves Thai dishes for lunch and dinner, and also offers coffee, tea and desserts. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Pattana Restaurant Group, which also owns and operates several Thai restaurant chains in Maryland and Virginia.

Porntipa Pattanamekar, co-founder of Pattana Restaurant Group, told Bethesda Today in March that she was “really excited” to bring the Dok Khao concept to more people. She could not be reached for comment on Thursday’s opening.

Dok Khao will have a soft opening on July 31 at it’s Chevy Chase location at 8551 Connecticut Ave. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Inside the restaurant, diners can expect to find an “English garden” setting with cool, green walls, crystal chandeliers, marble tabletops, gold metal accents and greenery and flowers decorating the space. There is also a fountain at the center of the dining room.

The Chevy Chase restaurant will offer an all-day menu from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The eatery will be the restaurant group’s first location in Montgomery County. Dok Khao also has a location in Woodbridge, Virginia, and plans to open another Dok Khao in Oakville, Virginia, in 2026, according to its website.

Dishes at the Thai restaurant include Lychee Duck Curry, dumplings, crab Rangoon, Drunken Noodles and Siam chicken. For dessert, Dok Khao offers an array of options including Thai tea crème brulee, lychee cheesecake and sweet sticky rice and mango, a Thai classic.

Diners can sip on a variety of non-alcoholic drinks, including boba teas and specialty coffee drinks. An employee at the restaurant on Tuesday said the owners have applied for a county liquor license, so it is unclear when the eatery will be able to serve alcohol. If the license is approved, Dok Khao expects to serve alcoholic drinks, including lychee-tinis and ginger cosmos.

Inside the Thai restaurant is English garden-themed interiors with greenery, flowers and gold accents. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Pattanamekar told Bethesda Today in March that she wanted Dok Khao to feel like a “second kitchen” for area residents and she is excited for diners to try its food.

Opening the restaurant in Chevy Chase is like returning to her “first home,” Pattanamekar said, referring to the first restaurant she opened in the area in downtown Silver Spring. Pattanamekar opened Thai At Silver Spring at 912 Ellsworth Drive 20 years ago and has since opened two other Thai At restaurants in Laurel and Gambrills, Maryland.

Other restaurants operated by the restaurant group include Sense of Thai, which has a forthcoming location in Bethesda’s Westbard Square development, and Tiki Thai, which has two locations in Virginia. Pattanamekar said in March the Westbard location was likely to open later this year.