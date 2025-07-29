Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad volunteer EMT facing child sex assault charges in Fairfax

A volunteer EMT for the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad (BCCRS) was arrested by Fairfax County police Thursday and is facing 16 charges in connection with allegedly sexually assaulting several children, according to statements from Fairfax County police, BCCRS and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

Christopher Dudley, 46, of Fairfax was arrested and charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and eight counts of indecent liberties with children by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship, according to Fairfax County police. Dudley is being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Child Protective Services in Fairfax was informed July 15 that a child was inappropriately touched by a man and Fairfax County detectives began an investigation, Fairfax County police said Monday in a statement.

The investigation found Dudley allegedly inappropriately touched the minor on several occasions. Three additional alleged victims were identified, and according to the police statement, said Dudley allegedly had inappropriate contact with them as well, dating back to 2004.

Dudley works as a real estate agent and volunteer EMT with the BCCRS. Dudley has volunteered at BCCRS since 2002, according to a statement posted on the department website. The department called the allegations “deeply concerning.”

MCFRS Chief Corey Smedley said in a Monday statement that Dudley has been placed on involuntary administrative leave and is suspended from all MCFRS and BCCRS facilities, activities and systems while the investigation is ongoing.

“MCFRS takes these allegations seriously,” Smedley said in the statement. “We are fully cooperating with Fairfax County authorities and will conduct an internal investigation into this matter.”

According to Fairfax County police, Dudley previously worked as a voice coach at St. Paul’s Parish in Washington, D.C., and taught private voice coaching lessons under Dudley Vocals LLC through 2024. He also worked at Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfax County from December 2010 until October 2012, according to Fairfax County Police.

The Fairfax County police department is offering up to $5,000 for tips regarding the case by contacting Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or through fairfaxcrimesolvers.org. Anyone with information related to the case can also call the department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option “4.”