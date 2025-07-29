Use of security robot in MoCo parking garage raises privacy concerns  

Montgomery County Councilmembers cited privacy concerns as they expressed skepticism Tuesday about a county Department of Transportation pilot program that will deploy a robot for security and surveillance in a county parking garage.

The $90,000 pilot program in operation at the Town Square/Ellsworth Drive Garage in downtown Silver Spring uses a 420-pound robot called “Parker” that records footage during scheduled patrols for use in investigations by law enforcement, according to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The rolling robot vehicle, which is five feet tall and 420 pounds and operates on wheels, has sensors to detect potential nefarious or suspicious activity and alert law enforcement through a live video stream. The one the county is using is branded with a small MCDOT logo.

The pilot program began in June at the garage at 801 Ellsworth Drive. However, councilmembers have said they were not made aware of it until Fox 5 provided coverage of the program on June 11.

Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, wrote a letter to MCDOT on June 12 asking the department to pause the program until the council could receive a briefing on it, which was provided during Tuesday’s council meeting in Rockville.

During the briefing, councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) said she had interacted with Parker in the Silver Spring garage before she was made aware of the program. She said she was unsettled by the robot’s presence and felt like she was being watched. She also noted she did not know who owned the robot or deployed it, which made her uncomfortable.

Other councilmembers shared Fani-González’s concerns about community members being startled by the robot and concerned about what it is surveilling.

“At this time in our country, … we are, as a body, very concerned about making sure that everyone in our community feels safe, and that means feeling safe from having pictures taken or video taken,” Stewart said. “We have some families who don’t go out anymore because they’re concerned about immigration enforcement and other things.”

Fani-González also voiced concerns about Parker impacting traffic in the garage.

“I could not see the MCDOT logo on the robot,” Fani-González said. “And Parker was so slow. There were three cars behind him because he was going so slowly that he was backing up traffic … . I do not have high hopes.”

A photo of the Parker robot. Photo credit: Montgomery County Council

Additional security measure

MCDOT Director Chris Conklin told the council the goal of the pilot program is to “create an additional visible presence of security in the parking facilities” in a “way that is more obvious than perhaps a camera mounted on a wall or an occasional security guard.”



While public safety pilot programs are not subject to council votes or public hearings because they come out of budget allocations for projects of such a nature, Stewart has said it is important for the council and the community to be aware of any programs that involve surveillance.

“When they do these pilots, they have a great deal of latitude to explore them, and that is why I think it’s incumbent upon the county executive’s office to make sure that public notice and engagement is done before our police department or our Department of Transportation undertake any type of pilot project like this,” Stewart said during a virtual media briefing on Monday.

While the program is paused, MCDOT will host community input sessions in August and September at Stewart’s request and will develop protocols for the program based on those sessions. Following that outreach period, the program will resume in late September or early October at the earliest, Stewart told Bethesda Today following the council meeting.

According to Conklin, the robot is deployed to monitor motor vehicle break-ins, theft of vehicles, criminal mischief, safety hazards, loitering and trespassing using an internal video camera. The robot was developed by Knightscope, a California-based company that partnered with MCDOT for the pilot program. The company has been the subject of controversy due to safety incidents and complaints of inefficacy involving the robots. In 2016, a California toddler was injured after being knocked over by one of the robots in a mall.

MCDOT is the sole owner of data recorded by the robot, but Knightscope can view footage for servicing purposes.

Conklin said one benefit of the program is that it could limit interactions between law enforcement and people in the garage.

“We’re looking to … have a presence that hopefully reduces the amount of incidents we have and minimizes the amount of direct person-to-person interaction we have for security reasons,” Conklin said. “We don’t necessarily have positive outcomes when we are confronting folks who may be there for reasons other than parking or using facilities.”



The Town Square garage was chosen because it’s the county’s busiest garage with seven floors, 1,280 spaces and more than 9,000 customers parking there monthly, according to Conklin. He said the garage’s location also makes it popular for people attending events at the nearby Fillmore Silver Spring concert venue and the adjacent Veterans Plaza, which often require increased security measures by the county.

According to MCDOT, 71% of security incidents in county-owned parking garages and lots occur in Silver Spring. The county’s garages are located in Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda.

“Most of the incidents that occur in the parking facilities are minor in nature,” Conklin said. “We do not have a lot of person-to-person violence in the incidents in these garages. The vast majority are damage to property, theft of property or loitering.”

More serious incidents have occurred in county-owned parking garages in recent years. In December 2022, a Silver Spring man was shot and killed in the Wayne Avenue garage in downtown Silver Spring while meeting up with his family to get ice cream. Six months later in July 2023, a man was shot and killed inside the Thayer-Silver Spring Garage in downtown Silver Spring. County garages have also been the site of suicides.

Stewart said it is vital for MCDOT’s planned community outreach sessions about Parker to include translation in Amharic and Spanish, specifically because those two languages are spoken by many downtown Silver Spring residents. She said language interpretation was a big part of the success of the county’s Drone as First Responder community input sessions.

During the briefing, councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) shared an anecdote of interacting with a customer assistance robot in a Giant Food grocery store that would frequently knock over end-of-aisle product displays. She voiced concerns about Parker causing similar damage in the garage.

“If Parker is crashing into parked vehicles in the parking garage, we may, in fact, have some liability issues there with respect to vehicle damage,” Luedtke said.