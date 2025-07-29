Local teachers union files grievance against MCPS over non-payment issues  

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union representing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) teachers, announced Monday it has filed a grievance against the district after summer employees experienced pay disruptions, according to the union and MCPS.

Michael Schoettle, managing director of public affairs for MCEA, told Bethesda Today on Monday that 85 employees haven’t been paid and hundreds more are experiencing pay and other “leave-related discrepancies.”

In a Monday statement to Bethesda Today, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said “unfortunately, issues with our new payroll and [human resources] system caused pay disruptions for some team members on summer assignments this past pay period.”

López said “a small number of summer employees” who started work after July 11 or whose timecards entered the system after July 11, didn’t receive their payment as scheduled on Friday. López told Bethesda Today that those employees will now be paid Wednesday, while all other employees received their pay as scheduled on Friday.

MCEA President David Stein said in the union’s Monday statement that challenges with the payroll and human resources system are not new.

“Although MCPS has assured MCEA that the paychecks will go out on Wednesday, these issues have been going on since MCPS rolled out the platform last school year, and we have flagged this problem for MCPS time and time again,” David Stein said. “The most recent issue is the most egregious: No one should be subjected to not getting paid on time or in full.”

MCEA Vice President Danillya Wilson said in the statement the disruptions were unacceptable.

López said MCPS “sincerely regrets” any financial and personal strain caused by the district’s issues.

“MCPS is committed to working with our associations to ensure our team members are confident they will be compensated correctly and in a timely manner going forward,” López said.

In its statement, MCEA said it filed a class action grievance under the union’s collective bargaining agreement due to the payroll problems.

According to the MCEA collective bargaining agreement, the union can submit a class action grievance to the superintendent or a designee for the superintendent that outlines violations to the bargaining agreement and the remedy the MCEA desires. The superintendent or his designee has to rule within five days if an administrator has the authority to resolve the grievance and if an administrator doesn’t, the superintendent has to respond to the grievance within 10 days.

“We’re prepared to take any and all actions necessary to make sure our members and their families are made whole,” Stein said in the statement.