Three arrested after Facebook Marketplace BMW sale leads to Gaithersburg attempted carjacking

Three men, including two Silver Spring residents, are facing charges after a July 22 sale of a BMW arranged on Facebook Marketplace ended in an attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County police said Tuesday in a press release.

Julian Rose Chase, 18, of Beltsville, and Prince Chukang, 19, and Kendric Rock, 20, both of Silver Spring, were arrested July 22 and are facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including attempted armed carjacking and firearm-related charges, police said. All three are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.

Digital court records were not available for Chukang as of Tuesday afternoon. Rock and Rose are both represented by public defenders and are being held without bond. A spokesperson for the Maryland Public Defenders Office did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment from their public defenders Tuesday evening.

Rock and Rose are each scheduled for an Aug. 22 preliminary hearing in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville, according to digital court records.

- Advertisement -

In the release, police advised residents to “use caution” when meeting people in person for sales arranged online, noting that county police stations can be used as a “designated safe exchange zone.”

The incident

According to police, the July 22 incident occurred after a Gaithersburg man arranged a meeting at his home with a prospective buyer of a BMW he had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Facebook Marketplace is an online platform where individuals or businesses can sell new or used items.

The meeting was scheduled for around 6:30 to 7 p.m., but the seller met with one of the suspects outside of his family home just before 8 p.m., according to charging documents. During the meeting, the suspect, who was described in charging documents as a man with a skinny build and a goatee, walked around the car, asked about the condition of the vehicle and then sat in the driver’s seat.

During the exchange, a second suspect wearing a mask approached the front of the vehicle and demanded the seller leave the car keys as he pulled a handgun out of his waistband. The seller then dropped the keys to the car and ran away, charging documents state. He later called the police.

During the meeting, the seller had been in “constant communication” with his father, who was monitoring the sale through his home surveillance cameras and speaking to his son on the phone while dining at a restaurant, according to charging documents. When the father heard that his son needed the police, he left the restaurant and drove home.

When the father arrived at his home, he saw the BMW “rolling forward,” so he “drove his vehicle over the curb and placed it in front of [the BMW]” to block it from driving away, charging documents state. The father then chased a suspect out of the vehicle and on foot throughout the neighborhood before the suspect jumped over a fence.

Around 8 p.m., county officers arrived at the home and met with the seller, who told them that he saw a blue Infiniti Q50 sedan circling the block around his home and then quickly leaving the neighborhood, according to charging documents. Police broadcast a lookout for the vehicle and officers canvased the area. During the search, officers found the Infiniti and “engaged in a pursuit” but then lost sight of the vehicle, which had a Texas license plate, documents state.

As police investigated, officers determined one of the suspects was Rock, who was known to investigators, because another county officer had observed him entering a blue Infiniti at 7 p.m. on the same day, charging documents state. Documents do not specify where the Rock was seen with the Infiniti. The officer allegedly saw Rock and another man wearing a blue hoodie replace the vehicle’s rear license plate with a Texas plate. That officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the Infiniti fled the scene, according to charging documents.

Around 9:40 p.m., Maryland State Police and undercover officers located and pursued the blue Infiniti. Charging documents do not indicate where the Infiniti was initially spotted.

- Advertisement -

The pursuit ended when the Infiniti crashed on southbound Interstate 95 and the Beltway in Prince George’s County, the documents state. After the crash, three occupants bailed out and fled, running along the highway.

While running away, Rock allegedly threw a backpack he was wearing under an overpass, according to charging documents. Shortly after, police caught and arrested him, and the bag was retrieved. Inside of the backpack was a loaded Glock handgun, charging documents state. Later, investigators searched Rock’s bag again and found additional firearm parts, including two high-capacity Glock magazines and a machine gun conversion device, the documents said.

At the scene of Rock’s arrest, officers also apprehended Chukang, who was allegedly in possession of a Century Arms Draco assault pistol in his backpack at the time of his arrest, according to charging documents. Rose was also arrested, but documents did not state whether he had a firearm in his possession.

The three men were transported to the county police department headquarters in Gaithersburg, charging documents state. There, Rose allegedly admitted to setting up the scheme for the armed carjacking.

According to charging documents, Rock has several prior convictions in the county, including for possession of a firearm as a minor in 2023 and 2024.