County Council votes to abandon M-83 highway plan

The Montgomery County Council voted 10-1 on Tuesday to abandon a latent $1.37 billion plan to develop a 5-mile highway extension stretching from Montgomery Village to Clarksburg despite one councilmember’s concerns about a lack of investment in upcounty infrastructure.

Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), whose district includes a portion of the area that would have included the highway extension, was the sole councilmember to vote against the Planning Board’s recommendation to abandon the plan.

First proposed in the 1960s, the Midcounty Highway Extended, or M-83, has not been funded for construction. In recent years, the council has voted against developing a five-mile portions of M-83, and there has been a lack of interest from local government officials in developing that portion of the highway. However, because the project was still included in the county’s highway master plan, it was still eligible to be pursued by a future Planning Board or council until it was removed from the plan by the council’s vote Tuesday. The comprehensive cost estimate for the proposed M-83 highway extension is $1.37 billion.

Councilmembers who voted to abandon the plan primarily cited environmental concerns.

“Our communities deserve to thrive alongside the natural world, and it is our responsibility to protect our rich ecosystems and sensitive areas to maintain a vibrant and livable environment for everyone,” councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) said prior to the vote.

An advocacy group that lobbied against the highway plan praised the council’s decision Tuesday in a press release.

“Plans for M-83 were based on obsolete planning assumptions that are out of sync with what we know today about effectively meeting transportation demand and protecting community and environmental health,” said Carrie Kisicki, Montgomery advocacy manager for the Washington, D.C.-based Coalition for Smarter Growth. “With their vote to remove M-83, the County Council showed we are ready to offer upcounty residents transportation solutions that will offer real relief—not a costly and environmentally harmful false promise.”

But Balcombe bemoaned the lack of investment in upcounty infrastructure and said she is frustrated with how her district, which includes Clarksburg, is being impacted by planning decisions. She said she is concerned the county will not prioritize transit alternatives for residents.

“In my district, there are only two major roads and all the master plans throughout the county that have never been built … the transit alternatives to [M-83] have never been built, never been funded,” Balcombe said. “This is just not acceptable. It’s not fair, and we must do better.”

While Balcombe was the only councilmember to vote against abandoning the plan, other councilmembers said before voting that they shared her concerns about the need for infrastructure solutions.



“It is unfair, and it’s wrong to say that people who live in the upcounty, which is a great part of our community, shouldn’t have access to transit, and shouldn’t be able to get to things and amenities and be able to move around the county freely without horrible, horrible traffic,” said council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large), who is running for county executive in 2026.

Tuesday’s council vote was part of a review of the county Planning Board’s draft of the Master Plan of Highways and Transitways 2025 Technical Update. The update was deemed necessary after the council passed legislation in 2022 revising the county’s road classifications.

The technical update approved by the Planning Board calls for continuing to implement the new road classifications and target speeds for roadways, and updates transitways to bring the master plan up to date with more recent county plans, according to a council staff report.

Following its review of the master plan, the Planning Board voted in April to remove the northern portion of the planned M-83 that would stretch between Montgomery Village and Clarksburg. The Planning Board found the highway extension plan was inconsistent with the county’s 2022 master plan update; Thrive Montgomery 2050, a long-term guide for growth; and its Climate Action Plan.

More than 40 community members who spoke against the highway extension during a July 8 public hearing on updating the county’s highways master plan most often mentioned pollution and traffic concerns as well opposition to the destruction of parks, forests and wetlands that would be required for construction, including in the Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and the North Germantown Greenway Stream Valley Park, both in Germantown.

“The project may only stand 5 miles, but that’s 5 miles of homes, trees, trails and ecosystems, 5 miles of natural spaces and community spaces that would be permanently altered or destroyed,” Damascus resident and Watkins Mill High School student Evin Fernando said during the hearing. “Habitats for animals would disappear and with them a piece of what makes our community special. Please don’t pave over our future.”

A smaller handful of supporters noted the highway extension is needed to connect the upcounty’s transit corridors and attain affordable housing goals.

“The road best supports the affordable housing goals of the county,” said Edgar Gonzalez, executive director of the Suburban Maryland Transportation Alliance. “The proposed elimination is a betrayal to residents. … It is a travesty of the planning process.”