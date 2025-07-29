Become a Member
New event space to open in former restaurant on Cordell in Bethesda

Plus: Police department to begin surveying 911 callers; county officials assess flood safety measures

By Ginny Bixby
July 29, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: July 28, 2025 4:52 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A new event space, The Cordell, is opening in the former site of the Lucy restaurant on Cordell Avenue in downtown Bethesda. The 3,800 square-foot, 175-person capacity venue will be operated by Montgomery County natives and aims to host personal celebrations as well as corporate events. [The Washington Business Journal]

Police department to begin surveying 911 callers

The Montgomery County Police Department will begin surveying 911 callers by sending a text with a link to complete an optional survey following their calls. The surveys are intended to assess whether first responders are adequately assisting community members in emergencies. [Montgomery Community Media]

County officials assess flood safety measures

Montgomery County officials are assessing flood safety measures and response protocols after recent flash flooding incidents. Some county officials are concerned that climate change has a direct link to the weather the area is experiencing. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather


Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

