Community rallies to aid Silver Spring restaurant owner facing Stage 4 breast cancer

Ada Villatoro is described by her son Ricky as “very much a go-getter” and someone who’s always eager and willing to serve the Long Branch neighborhood in Montgomery County, Maryland.

That’s where the Villatoro family operates El Golfo, a Latin restaurant that’s as much a dining spot as it is a landmark. It’s easy to spot, thanks to the large, colorful toucan painted along the corner of the building.

But Ada has been dealing with Stage 4 breast cancer since February 2023, and recently had a mastectomy.

