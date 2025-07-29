Become a Member
Community rallies to aid Silver Spring restaurant owner facing Stage 4 breast cancer

Ada Villatoro of El Golfo Latin restaurant is known for her care of Montgomery County residents

By Kate Ryan - WTOP
July 29, 2025 1:31 p.m.
El Golfo
El Golfo. Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

Ada Villatoro is described by her son Ricky as “very much a go-getter” and someone who’s always eager and willing to serve the Long Branch neighborhood in Montgomery County, Maryland.

That’s where the Villatoro family operates El Golfo, a Latin restaurant that’s as much a dining spot as it is a landmark. It’s easy to spot, thanks to the large, colorful toucan painted along the corner of the building.

But Ada has been dealing with Stage 4 breast cancer since February 2023, and recently had a mastectomy.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.


