Bethesda Big Train capture third straight Ripken League title in dominant fashion

Through two innings it looked like Monday night’s game two of the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League’s best of three championship series between the Bethesda Big Train and Alexandria Aces was going to be a tightly contested pitcher’s duel.

In the top of the third inning at Frank Mann Field in Alexandria, though, a throwing error by the Aces second baseman opened the door for the Big Train to post four runs and never look back, according to the game box score.

In an offensive onslaught, the Big Train took down the Aces 15-3, winning the series 2-0, and claiming the team’s third straight title and 12th overall. The offense was led by East Carolina University outfielder Alex Peltier and University of South Alabama second baseman Brennon Wright, who combined for six runs batted in. Peltier earned the championship series Most Outstanding Player award.

The Ripken league is made up of eight local teams that field college baseball players during their off seasons. Players stay with local families who volunteer to host them in their homes for free.

- Advertisement -

“It’s pretty amazing how it came together so soon, and I’m just blessed to be a small part of it, the coaches are blessed to be a small part of it, but these guys [are] resilient,” Big Train head coach Sal Colangelo said in a story posted on the team’s website. “They came here to work on their craft. They came here to get better. Winning is contagious, and we’re just extensions of their programs.”

On the mound, University of Alabama’s Connor Lehman pitched five innings for the Big Train, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven, before George Mason University’s Owen Stewart finished the game with two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The game was largely emblematic of the Big Train’s season. The team comfortably posted the best regular season record in the league at 27-8.

The Big Train compete in the North division, which features all four of the league’s Montgomery County-based teams: the Olney Cropdusters, with a record of 22-14, the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts, which went 14-20, and the Gaithersburg Giants with a record of 13-24.

The Cropdusters made the league’s semifinal series by defeating the Thunderbolts last week before the team fell to the Aces.

Bethesda continued its long-standing tradition of putting together some of the league’s best talent on its roster, having already helped produce Major League Baseball players including Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, and Texas Rangers first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Colangelo said he hopes Monday night’s championship win will continue to inspire his players once they head back to college.

“I hope they go back, every one of them and have great falls, have great success, and great college seasons,” Colangelo said on the Ripken league’s website.