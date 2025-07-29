Become a Member
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High principal resigns

Shelton Mooney announces he 'made the decision to step down' after six years

By Ashlyn Campbell
July 29, 2025 2:38 p.m.
Front of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. Photo credit: Jane Maginnis

Shelton Mooney, the principal of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, announced in an email to staff Tuesday that he “made the decision to step down as principal,” according to an email sent to Bethesda Today.  

“This is my personal decision and I know that B-CC will continue to grow as the next chapter for this amazing school is written with new leadership,”  Mooney said in the email. “Serving as your principal for the past six years had been a tremendous honor and privilege.”  

According to a letter sent to the school community, Mooney accepted an assistant principal role at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington.

This is a developing story.

