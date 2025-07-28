Video: Police interrogate killer of Chevy Chase mother

Montgomery County police videos released to The Washington Post show the arrest and interrogation by detectives of Eugene Gligor, who has pleaded guilty to killing Chevy Chase resident Leslie Greer in 2001. Gligor had dated Greer’s daughter. [The Washington Post]

Olympian Dominique Dawes to open Silver Spring gymnastics academy

Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes is expanding her gymnastics training business with plans to open two more academies, including one in Silver Spring. [Washington Business Journal]

MoCo detective looks to forensics to solve 50-year-old murder

- Advertisement -

A Montgomery County police detective trying to solve the 1975 murder of a Rockville teenage girl is hoping forensics will be the key to cracking the case. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 94

In case you missed it:

Rockville City Council rejects rent control proposal – Bethesda Magazine



Competitive magnet programs at Montgomery Blair, Richard Montgomery high schools could end under MCPS recommendation

MoCo fire engine driven into floodwaters is second new vehicle disabled in less than two months