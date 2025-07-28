Pedestrian recovering in hospital after ‘serious’ collision in Silver Spring

A man is recovering Monday in a local hospital after he was struck Saturday evening by a vehicle on East West Highway in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police spokesperson Degan Bartels.

The incident occurred around 8:56 p.m. between Rosemary Hills Drive and Sundale Drive, Bartels said Monday morning in an email to Bethesda Today. The Fox Chase Healthcare nursing home and an American Red Cross facility are nearby. There are also several apartment communities in the area.

UPDATE: An adult male has been transported to an area hospital. The striking vehicle remained on scene. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 27, 2025

Police described the pedestrian collision as “serious” and advised drivers in the area to seek alternate routes, according to a Saturday night social media post.

After the collision, the man was transported to an area hospital and the driver of the “striking vehicle” remained at the scene, police said.

Bartels did not share other details about the incident on Monday, but said the department is investigating what happened.

On Friday, the same area of East West Highway was closed while Pepco utility crews worked throughout the day to repair downed wires caused by a transformer that blew. East West Highway between 16th Street and Sundale Drive was closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for most of the day and reopened Saturday.

On July 19, the intersection of East West Highway and Sundale Drive was the site of major flash flooding during heavy rains. During the flooding, video taken by a bystander showed others helping people exit a minivan that had become partially submerged after driving into the water. A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service engine responding to a report of a stranded vehicle also drove into the floodwaters and was damaged.